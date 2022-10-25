ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL

Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
activetrans.org

Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension

The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
CHICAGO, IL
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
fb101.com

OLD-SCHOOL DINER MEETS NEW-SCHOOL EATERY AT IRENE’S, SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER

Located in the heart of North Center, Irene’s is Chicago’s newest neighborhood diner, set to open October 21. Irene’s is led by three hospitality veterans who bring 20 years of industry experience – Petros Papatheofanis, Noah Zamler, and Cristian Mendoza. Irene’s pays homage to co-owner/partner Petros Papatheofanis, whose family owned and operated the space from 1986 until 2012.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant

CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

This Chicagoan is Helping Women Learn the Skills That No One Thought to Teach Them

Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Beware of towing in Downtown Oak Park

I live in the Emerson high-rise, just above the Old Navy, ATT, and Sweetgreen parking lot. Beware!. I watch people park there and go to Target, Chipotle, and stores other than those for this parking lot. There are three sets of signs designating which stores this parking lot is for. S&S towing has guys watching where you go, and if it’s not one of these store, they tow your car in less than two minutes. It is easy picking for them because people don’t see or read these signs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy