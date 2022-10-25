Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
fox32chicago.com
Spotlight shines on Chicago Chef from Virtue Restaurant and Bar in Hyde Park
Damarr Brown, a chef at Virtue Restaurant and Bar, was featured in Food and Wine Magazine as one of the best chefs of 2022. FOX 32's Sylvia Perez has his origin story.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Schaumburg, IL
Schaumburg, Illinois, is located about 30 miles from downtown Chicago and about 10 miles from the city’s largest airport, O’Hare Airport. It is an economic leader that has more businesses than any other local suburb. It is such a bustling community with concert arenas, a native cultural center,...
activetrans.org
Taking a tour of the coming Red Line Extension
The Chicago Transit Authority recently provided a bus tour along the right-of-way for the much-needed 5.6-mile Red Line Extension project. Once completed, Chicago’s major north-south L line will extend to the southernmost neighborhoods and fulfill a decades old promise. The extension will begin at 95th Street and head south to 130th Street, hitting four new stations along the way.
Pastor Corey Brooks leaves Woodlawn rooftop after raising $20 million for community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a year on a Woodlawn rooftop just about over for Chicago pastor Corey Brooks, who has been raising money to build a community center on the site.After raising $20 million, Brooks has enough money to begin building his Leadership & Economic Opportunity Center at 66th and King Drive.So, on Saturday, he will leave the roof for good for a ceremonial ground-breaking on the new center, after spending 11 months living in tents on the rooftop."I've missed some things, but I will also gain some things, built up relationships; but most of all, we've garnered enough support to...
vfpress.news
Sidney Hurst Jr., Member Of Maywood’s Oldest Black Family, Dies At 97
Sidney Hurst Jr., the grandson of Iva and Amanda Hurst, the heads of Maywood’s first Black family, died Oct. 14 at 97. | Provided. There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state.
West Ridge’s VPT Grill, Known For Its Deep-Fried Burgers, Closes After Over 50 Years
WEST RIDGE — The home of the deep-fried burger has closed for good, ending a more-than-50-year run for a local Far North Side restaurant. VPT Grill closed Thursday. The restaurant at 5754 N. Western Ave. opened in 1968 and underwent a resurgence after getting new owners 10 years ago.
blockclubchicago.org
Ex-Hideout Employee Says Bucktown Venue Was A Toxic Workplace, Leading To Performers Canceling Shows
BUCKTOWN — A former employee at The Hideout in Bucktown is criticizing leaders of the music venue, saying they’ve done little to resolve a toxic workplace culture, engaged in tokenism and failed to fix other issues. Local rapper and musician Mykele Deville posted a lengthy social media post...
American pioneer's name will no longer grace school on North Side
A North Side school has a new name. Its old name was dropped because it honored a slaveowner. The Chicago Public Schools board has approved a request to change the name of Daniel Boone School to Mosaic School of Fine Arts.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
fb101.com
OLD-SCHOOL DINER MEETS NEW-SCHOOL EATERY AT IRENE’S, SET TO OPEN IN OCTOBER
Located in the heart of North Center, Irene’s is Chicago’s newest neighborhood diner, set to open October 21. Irene’s is led by three hospitality veterans who bring 20 years of industry experience – Petros Papatheofanis, Noah Zamler, and Cristian Mendoza. Irene’s pays homage to co-owner/partner Petros Papatheofanis, whose family owned and operated the space from 1986 until 2012.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Someone Has Been Destroying Native Plant Fences At Northwest Side Forest Preserves: ‘This Is A Serious Setback’
LABAGH WOODS — LaBagh Woods volunteers are trying to figure out why someone is tearing down dozens of fences around native plants, undermining the group’s preservation work. Fencing around vulnerable native plants at LaBagh and Forest Glen Woods have been repeatedly dismantled over the past few weeks, according...
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
midwestliving.com
This Chicagoan is Helping Women Learn the Skills That No One Thought to Teach Them
Summer Lambert became a homeowner in the heat of the pandemic. Men were in and out of her house working on projects that she had never learned to do. Lambert realized that growing up, she, like many other girls, was never taught how to do the handiwork her dad was an expert at. She spent the next year focused on empowerment, saving money and learning things that boys grew up learning, more so than herself. That proved to be the catalyst for launching DIY GRRL Collective—an education collective teaching people of all genders (but especially women) essential life skills.
oakpark.com
Beware of towing in Downtown Oak Park
I live in the Emerson high-rise, just above the Old Navy, ATT, and Sweetgreen parking lot. Beware!. I watch people park there and go to Target, Chipotle, and stores other than those for this parking lot. There are three sets of signs designating which stores this parking lot is for. S&S towing has guys watching where you go, and if it’s not one of these store, they tow your car in less than two minutes. It is easy picking for them because people don’t see or read these signs.
