4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Amazon.com Inc. Announces Decline In Q3 Bottom Line, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $2.87 billion, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $3.16 billion, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts on...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post...
AptarGroup (ATR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
AptarGroup (ATR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.94 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.15%. A quarter ago,...
The First Bancshares (FBMS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
The First Bancshares (FBMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.78 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.97%. A...
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (USCB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.67%....
Meta Financial (CASH) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
Meta Financial (CASH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 42.47%. A quarter...
LTC Properties (LTC) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
LTC Properties (LTC) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.45 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
Pinterest (PINS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Pinterest (PINS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 120%. A quarter ago,...
World Fuel Services (INT) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
World Fuel Services (INT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.69%. A...
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Fortress Transportation (FTAI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -91.23%. A quarter...
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
Peapack-Gladstone (PGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings...
Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
Mohawk Industries (MHK) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.34 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $3.95 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this flooring maker would post earnings...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
T-Mobile (TMUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.53%. A quarter ago,...
PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.53 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.37. This compares to loss of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.68%....
