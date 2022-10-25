ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Ritchie set to make her acting comeback in Channel Seven series The Claremont Murders... after taking a break from her Nova FM drive show

By Mary Mrad
 5 days ago

Kate Ritchie will make her return as an actress in Channel Seven's upcoming drama series The Claremont Murders.

The former Home and Away star, who has mostly stepped away from acting since becoming a radio host, will lead the cast of the new series alongside Erik Thompson.

The Claremont Murders is based on an investigation into the disappearance of three young women in Perth in the late 1990s.

The program, which was announced at Seven's upfronts presentation on Tuesday, has already completed filming in Perth.

The announcement comes after Kate, 43, revealed last Thursday she was taking a break from her Nova FM national drive show.

She will be off the air for the remainder of the year but will return alongside co-hosts Joel Creasey and Tim Blackwell in early 2023.

Ritchie, who was busted for low-range drink driving in August, explained to listeners she'd had an 'incredibly hectic and full-on' year and needed time off.

'This past year has been incredibly hectic and full-on for both me and my family,' she said.

'I have had much change and increased stress in my life, like many of you, in a short space of time. And it has taken its toll.

'But still I am so proud that our Nova show, with Tim and Joel and the team, is just powering along, and going from strength to strength.'

She added: 'We love our audience and they seem to put up with us.

'And as you may have guessed, I invest a lot of emotional energy into everything I do, my work, and my family especially, and the last few months I have been working on radio, I've been returning to TV and in my spare time, I even wrote a children's book.

'So, it's simple, like some of you, I imagine, I'm tired and I just need a break for a short while and have more time for me, and for my family, to re-energise.

'I have spoken with the bosses at Nova, and they have graciously agreed that this is a good time to take the break, as we approach the end of the year.

'Nova has been fabulous and understanding, so thank you Nova, and thank you Tim, Joel and the team, and most importantly, thank you to all of our fabulous listeners. I really mean that.

'It's time to recharge the batteries and come back fresh next year. And although it's only for a short time, I will miss you all. I'll see you in the New Year.'

Comments / 0

