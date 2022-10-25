Read full article on original website
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Amazon Stock Plunges After Q3 Earnings: The Details On Revenue Miss, EPS Beat, New Prime Video Content, Disappointing Guidance
E-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported third-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy of a Street estimate of $127. 84 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings
Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
New Oriental Education EDU shares rose 25.2% to $26.38 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.0 million shares is 445.6% of New Oriental Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
Antero Midstream: Q3 Earnings Insights
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same...
Monolithic Power (MPWR) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Monolithic Power (MPWR) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.15%. A quarter...
Onto Innovation (ONTO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Onto Innovation (ONTO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.05%. A quarter...
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (SPSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.15%. A quarter...
Enova International (ENVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Enova International (ENVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.50 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.75%. A quarter...
Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q3 Earnings Top, 2022 EPS View Up
Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.36 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The bottom line soared 54% year over year. MOH’s total revenues amounted to $7.9 billion, which rose 12.6% year over year in the quarter under review and beat the...
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
Mastercard Incorporated MA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in the...
What's in Store for Triton International (TRTN) Q3 Earnings?
Triton International TRTN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. TRTN has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 7.45%. Let’s see how things are shaping up for...
