NASDAQ
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher, Dow Reaches Two-Month Closing High
(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in Thursday's session, stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, with the Dow reaching a two-month closing high. The major averages reached new highs going into the...
NASDAQ
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
For most investors, 2022 hasn't gone as planned. Following a year where the biggest drawdown in the S&P 500 totaled just 5%, the benchmark index has responded in 2022 by plunging into a bear market and delivering its worst first-half return in 52 years. But that's nothing compared to the...
NASDAQ
Wall St Week Ahead-Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
NASDAQ
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
NASDAQ
Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For comparison, the S&P 500 is only up 3.6% over this time. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company.
NASDAQ
Strangely, Noted Crypto-Skeptic Warren Buffett May Soon Become a Backdoor Cryptocurrency Investor
It's well known that legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are not fans of the growing crypto movement. The two, who head the large conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), have made numerous public statements about their dislike and distrust of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. One of the main...
NASDAQ
Crypto News: Why Bitcoin, Twitter, and Aptos Are Driving the Market Today
The crypto market has had a wild week from the "risk-on" trade early in the week to a steady climb and positive news late in the week. In the video below, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Elon Musk buying Twitter could be good for crypto and NFTs, why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miners are having trouble, and the hype behind Aptos (CRYPTO: APT) NFTs in early days of the blockchain.
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) and Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.9% and 8.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.9% on the day, and down 25.25% year-to-date. Intel Corp, meanwhile, is down 42.30% year-to-date, and Verisign Inc, is down 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, INTC and VRSN make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 56% to 94% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has declined by 31% in 2022, and that's even after spending the last two weeks staging a spirited recovery. While it has been a painful time for many investors with tech-focused stock portfolios, the silver lining is that this environment presents several opportunities to buy stock in quality companies at a discount.
NASDAQ
3 Green, Eco-Friendly Cryptos That Could Overtake Bitcoin
As crypto investors become more aware of the environmental impact of different blockchains, it could lead to a backlash against energy-intensive cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which now consumes as much energy as a mid-size European nation each year. Already, some countries have banned Bitcoin mining entirely, and some U.S. states have threatened to do the same. In September, the White House even published a report highlighting the negative environmental and climate effects of Bitcoin.
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
President Biden's Cannabis Scheduling Review: Investing Takeaways
President Biden's decision to initiate a cannabis scheduling review -- which will be conducted jointly by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- lit a fire underneath pot stocks in early October. Once investors had a chance to digest this groundbreaking news, however, most pot equities quickly reversed course.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as speculation on Fed easing ebbs
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated and suggested to the bond market that the Federal Reserve will move forward with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 6.2% in the...
NASDAQ
3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years
Little Orphan Annie had it right: The sun will come out tomorrow. Although we're in a bear market now, stocks will rebound in time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors which stocks they're especially optimistic about. Here's why they think that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA), Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) are unstoppable stocks that could double in five years.
NASDAQ
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DIA
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $326.74, changing hands as high as $328.80 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Carter's (CRI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Fall Y/Y
Carter's, Inc. CRI reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the bottom line beat the same. Both metrics fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas and food prices. Inflation has also been weighing on demand for CRI’s brands.
Russia says UK navy blew up Nord Stream, London denies involvement
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, a claim that London said was false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
