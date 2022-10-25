ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
Daily Mail

Biden WON'T meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman at the G20 leaders summit - but President won’t ‘act precipitously’ amid calls for response to OPEC+ oil cuts, national security advisor Jake Sullivan says

President Joe Biden as of Sunday has no plans for another one-on-one meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, after OPEC+ announced dramatic cuts to production that are likely to force gas prices up in the United States and elsewhere. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was asked...
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
Business Insider

There was a method to the madness of Trump's foreign diplomacy, says Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador Trump fired

Gordon Sondland said former President Donald Trump's diplomacy was more measured than it seemed. Sondland recounted a meeting where Trump entertained top German auto executives at the White House. He compared Trump's schmoozing to "watching Leonard Bernstein conduct the New York Philharmonic." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the EU,...
US News and World Report

China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
CBS News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China wants to seize Taiwan on "faster timeline"

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Monday that Beijing is speeding up its plans to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Sunday that the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification." He added, "We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary." John Dickerson spoke with Amy Celico, a principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group who specializes in Chinese affairs.
The Hill

China’s retaliation playbook can’t meet the US export control challenge

New semiconductor export controls the Biden administration announced on Oct. 7 present China with an unprecedented industrial policy challenge. The standard Chinese playbook for retaliating against foreign governments provides no obvious response, so here are China’s current retaliation options and what we can expect. China’s recent history of retaliation...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Official Says Xi Would Be a 'Sinner' of All Chinese if He Attacks Island

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping would become a "sinner" of all Chinese people if he attacked Taiwan and would not win a war as he would face international sanctions and diplomatic isolation, Taiwan's top security official said on Thursday. China has ramped up military and political pressure against democratically...
POLITICO

Xi Jinping’s new leadership line-up spells trouble for bilateral ties

Hi, China Watchers. This week we peek under the hood of Xi Jinping’s new leadership line-up and — spoiler alert — report that it will likely impede rather than improve U.S.-China relations. We’ll also examine Beijing’s growing global diplomacy dominance, relay John Kerry’s COP 27 concerns and probe former CCP General Secretary Hu Jintao’s bizarre ejection from last week’s 20th Party Congress. And in the spirit of the DOJ’s recent busts of Chinese state espionage rings, we’ll profile a book that asserts Chinese spies have been the invisible hand behind Beijing’s foreign policy for decades.
gcaptain.com

Germany Unlikely To Block China Port Buy

By Christian Kraemer (Reuters) – Germany may allow China’s Cosco to take a smaller stake than originally planned in a Hamburg port terminal, in what a ministry source on Tuesday described as an “emergency solution” to approve the deal but mitigate the impact. Shipping giant Cosco...

