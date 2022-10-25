ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Taylor Swift continues to shatter records as she becomes Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day after releasing new album Midnights

By Jarret Thomas Sackman For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

Taylor Swift has another reason to keep herself up at night as she recently became the most streamed artist in a single day on Spotify.

The 32-year-old superstar's blockbuster release of Midnights on October 21 broke the milestone shortly after its release, according to the platform.

The album has gone on to sell over one million copies in its first three days alone to become the top-selling album of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dlotn_0ime3kX300
Queen of Spotify: Taylor Swift, 32, has another reason to keep her up at night as she is now the most-streamed artist in Spotify's history, according to the streaming platform; seen in 2021

Swift's tenth studio album debuted at midnight last week, before the Grammy winner surprised her massive fanbase by dropping an additional seven songs three hours later.

According to Billboard, Swift has broken her own record with Midnights, as she previously logged the largest sales week for any album with her 2017 release of Reputation.

That score-settling collection of music sold over 1.2 million albums in its first week, and the Shake It Off singer has done it again with Midnights.

The megastar has been blown away by the overwhelming response, tweeting: 'How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eP8nd_0ime3kX300
Over the moon about Midnights: The superstar's blockbuster release of Midnights on October 21 became the most-streamed album in a single day, helping Taylor to break the record for most-streamed artist in a single day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wglga_0ime3kX300
Diamond-studded release: The album has gone on to sell over one million copies in its first three days alone to become the top-selling album of 2022; seen in Bejeweled video

As she shatters records and earns critical acclaim, Taylor has been dropping hints that she will embark on a world tour in 2023 to promote Midnights.

Swift has previously headlined five concert tours, with her last being the Reputation World Tour in 2018 that grossed nearly $350 million dollars, breaking the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

The Grammy winner was preparing her sixth tour, called Lover Fest, for 2020, but it was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taylor has not announced any specific details on the subject of a tour, but she has confirmed her anticipation and fueled rumors within the music industry.

'I really miss it,' she told Jimmy Fallon, 48, during a Tuesday appearance on The Tonight Show. 'I miss, you know, when you write songs and you're proud of the songs, and you have the fans reacting... the most potent way you can see them react is when you're looking into their faces.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxYiA_0ime3kX300
Teasing a tour: Taylor has been dropping hints that she will embark on a world tour in 2023 to promote Midnights. 'I really miss it,' she told Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday on The Tonight Show. 'I think I should do it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUMCl_0ime3kX300
Two thumbs up: The megastar has been blown away by the overwhelming response to Midnights, tweeting, 'How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!'

'I think I should do it,' the hitmaker said, sending Fallon's audience into hysterics. When The Tonight Show host pressed Swift on a specific time frame for the tour, she remained coy. 'When it's time,' she said, 'we'll do it.'

Midnights is a collection of songs born out of the singer–songwriter's insomnia, as she claims the lyrics kept her awake late at night.

'This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,' read her official announcement for the album.

'A journey through terrors and sweet dreams,' her announcement continued. 'The floors we pace and demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we'll meet ourselves.'

