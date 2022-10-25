ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnky.com

Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort

BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave

According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
GLASGOW, KY
jpinews.com

Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No

On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
Wave 3

4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move

Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

ECTC Food Drive

Megan Stith from Elizabethtown Community & Technical College and Ryan Chumley from Ray’s Coca Cola shared details about a food drive to help 65 families within the school who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal. Quicksie and several other local businesses are drop off locations for the food items. Last day to drop off is Nov. 8th.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Joel Eisenberg

Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents

Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
GLASGOW, KY
Wave 3

Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be increased security at Carrithers Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school on Wednesday. According to a letter from the principal, Dr. Denis Franklin-Williams, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to school administrators.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
leoweekly.com

Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown

Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy