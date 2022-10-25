Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shocking Video Surfaces of Bardstown Councilman Joe Buckman Lying About Contract He Tried To Keep SecretNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinLouisville, KY
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries opens new facility in E-town to give people opportunities to succeed
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — There's now a new facility in Hardin County where community members can go to learn how to attain and retain employment. On Wednesday, Goodwill Industries held a grand opening for the company's new 9,000-square-foot facility called the "Opportunity Center." It's located on West Dixie Avenue in Elizabethtown.
wnky.com
Barren Co. Schools teacher chosen for statewide Innovative Teacher Cohort
BARREN CO., Ky.- A Barren County Elementary School teacher has received statewide recognition. Tina Sharp, a ‘STREAM’ teacher at North Jackson Elementary, has been selected by the Kentucky Department of Education for the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network’s Innovative Teacher Cohort. She is one of 11 teachers chosen...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana fire department now able to provide a more advanced level of care on scene
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana fire department is working to provide additional care on emergency medical calls. Tri-Township Fire & Rescue has worked to become certified in Advanced Life Support Care (ALS), which is a step above the basic care level it previously provided. "The more rapid care...
Charlestown receives a 70-acre land donation to expand parks
Charlestown officials will give residents opportunities to offer input on the new park starting next year.
jpinews.com
E-mails claim Superintendent Hale was overpaid for accrued sick leave
According to e-mail documents that have recently surfaced, former Glasgow Independent Superintendent Keith Hale was overpaid nearly $148,000 upon his retirement in June for accrued sick days. Compensation for accrued sick days are allowed per KRS 161.155 and the rate of compensation for each unused sick day can be based...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
jpinews.com
Part Two: Alcohol Sales on the Ballot: Just Say No
On November 8, residents in Munfordville will go to the polls to vote on whether or not they want alcohol to be sold within the city limits. This is Part Two of a three-part series. This particular part shares the point of view of someone who is against alcohol sales.
WLKY.com
Has southwest Jefferson County been ignored? District 25 candidates answer differently
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republican Khalil Batshon touts himself as a self-made man, someone who grew up on food stamps and now owns his own restaurant, Khalil's, on Dixie Highway in Southwest Jefferson County. If elected to the Metro Council's District 25 seat, he promises to use the same entrepreneurial...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
wdrb.com
Multi-sport training center proposed near Floyd's Fork in Fisherville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multi-sport training facility could soon break ground near Floyd's Fork. Serendipity Kentucky, LLC. has brought forward a development called "The Junction" that would bring football fields, a gymnastics center and indoor training fields to Fisherville at 2800 S. English Station Rd. Shannon Wickel is a...
Wave 3
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
Republican Khalil "Charlie" Batshon is challenging Democratic incumbent Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart. New COVID variants tracked ahead of cold, flu season. ”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Decision 2022:...
quicksie983.com
ECTC Food Drive
Megan Stith from Elizabethtown Community & Technical College and Ryan Chumley from Ray’s Coca Cola shared details about a food drive to help 65 families within the school who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal. Quicksie and several other local businesses are drop off locations for the food items. Last day to drop off is Nov. 8th.
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents
Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.
wnky.com
Dunkin’ Donuts grand opening planned in Glasgow next month
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow is expecting their grand opening around mid-November. The coffee company will be located at 213 S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in Glasgow. In addition, the upcoming Dunkin’ Donuts location says they will have a grand prize giveaway, as well...
Wave 3
Increased security Thursday at Carrithers Middle School after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be increased security at Carrithers Middle School Thursday due to a threat found at the school on Wednesday. According to a letter from the principal, Dr. Denis Franklin-Williams, a student found a scribbled note on the floor with a threat against the school. The student followed the “see something, say something” rule and brought the note to school administrators.
spectrumnews1.com
Stars align for Shelbyville native after she lands job as NASA engineer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — According to NASA, they will soon land “the first woman and the first person of color on the moon using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before.” The Artemis Mission is going back to the moon for a new generation of explorers.
spectrumnews1.com
Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
quicksie983.com
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown
Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Comments / 2