A fatal single vehicle car accident occurred in Grayson County on Sunday. Around 8pm Grayson County dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and discovered forty-three-year-old Nicholas Mudd of Caneyville underneath the vehicle. Sheriff Norman Chaffins stated, “It appears from the evidence on the roadway and the damage to the vehicle, that the vehicle was southbound on Shrewsbury Road. When, for unknown reasons it kind of left the roadway on the right side of the road, the occupant over corrected and when he did, he lost control of the vehicle and started skidding across both lanes of the highway, struck a utility pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.” He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO