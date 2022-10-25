Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
4-year-old and woman killed in Meade County crash
BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a woman and child were killed in a crash in Meade County Thursday evening. Officials said that 38-year-old Krisitn Sowder of Brandenburg was traveling south on KY-79 when she crossed the centerline of the road and into the path of a truck. Police said that Sowder's vehicle left the roadway and turned over.
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigate Lincoln County shooting near school bus
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Wave 3
22-year-old woman killed in crash honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Her father, Charles Duckworth, can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. “It’s rough,” Duckworth said of his daughter’s death. “We’ll get through it somehow. I...
Wave 3
3 people including LMPD officer taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people including a Louisville Metro police officer were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Outer Loop Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m., an LMPD officer was traveling east on Outer Loop near Shepherdsville Road responding to a call for service. Witnesses told investigators...
Shooting reroutes Lincoln County school bus
A school bus made an emergency return to Hustonville Elementary after a shooting Friday.
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
WKYT 27
KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Lincoln County. The shooting was reported around 4:30 PM on Friday afternoon. Witnesses told WKYT that the shooting happened at an elementary school bus stop with children nearby. Shawn Gilliam is a bus driver. He was dropping...
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
3 arrested following drug bust in Washington County
A search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
wdrb.com
Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
WHAS 11
Serious accident on I-71 near Gene Snyder Freeway leaves toddler dead
Investigators say a large truck rear ended a vehicle. Two adults in the vehicle were taken to the hospital, while the toddler in the car died at the scene.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
k105.com
Teen son of Casey Co. sheriff dies in accident on private property
The Casey County sheriff’s teenage son has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. Dalton Weddle, 18, the son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, died early Saturday morning in a crash that occurred on private property in the Knifley community in Taylor County. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office told...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Russell neighborhood dies 1 week later at hospital
A man who was shot in the Russell neighborhood last week has died, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 9 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. When police got to that scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to UofL...
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
WLKY.com
Former Hillview Police Department K9 officer dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillview Police Department announced in a post on Facebook that one of their former K9 officers died on Thursday. "With a sad heart, we wanted to share with the community that former Officer Drako has passed away. During his time with us, he helped numerous significant drug arrests helping to make our community more safe."
quicksie983.com
Fatal Grayson County Car Accident
A fatal single vehicle car accident occurred in Grayson County on Sunday. Around 8pm Grayson County dispatch received a call of a single vehicle crash. A deputy arrived and discovered forty-three-year-old Nicholas Mudd of Caneyville underneath the vehicle. Sheriff Norman Chaffins stated, “It appears from the evidence on the roadway and the damage to the vehicle, that the vehicle was southbound on Shrewsbury Road. When, for unknown reasons it kind of left the roadway on the right side of the road, the occupant over corrected and when he did, he lost control of the vehicle and started skidding across both lanes of the highway, struck a utility pole and the driver was ejected. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.” He was not wearing a seat belt and speed appeared to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0