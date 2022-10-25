Read full article on original website
KFDA
Randall Raiders volleyball team celebrates district title after win over Perryton
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders officially celebrated their district championship on their home floor and completed an undefeated district season. The Raiders only lost two sets in the entirety of district play. In the final game of the season, Randall made quick work of Perryton just as they...
KFDA
Volleyball Playoffs Begin Next Week; Palo Duro Still Hoping to Get In
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even though the regular season has ended, the Palo Duro Lady Dons still have some work to do to make the postseason. PD and Plainview finished tied for the final playoff berth out of District 3-5A and will meet for the third time this season to break the tie, after splitting their two district matches.
KFDA
Randall wins annual ‘GOAT’ game
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Last Friday night, two CISD teams went head to head. The Randall Raiders handed the Canyon Eagles their first lost of the season. It was the annual ‘GOAT’ game between these two teams, and Randall came out on top for the second year in a row. The final score, 31-14.
abc7amarillo.com
Strong thunderstorms to impact southeast Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The Southeast Texas Panhandle is in for some unsettled weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 out of 5) for severe storm potential Thursday evening in the southeast Texas Panhandle where ping pong size hail is the biggest concern but isolated wind gust up to 60 MPH will also be possible.
7 Gates of Hell In Amarillo?
At this point, I'm not convinced. I didn't find a way to get anywhere near what was described to me, without doing a hefty amount of trespassing. And I'm not talking about just hopping a fence. I'm talking about hopping a fence and then hiking for miles. I'm not about...
abc7amarillo.com
108 year daily rainfall record broken in Amarillo, Texas
Amarillo, Texas (KVII) - A potent storm system dumped a significant amount of rain across the Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico yesterday on October 24th. The National Weather Service in Amarillo recorded 1.35" of rain through the entire day which was good enough to set a new daily rainfall record. The previous daily record stood for more than a century but the 1.16" of rain that fell on October 24, 1914 no longer holds the number 1 spot. There was even a brief period where rain switched to snow for about an hour yesterday evening.
KFDA
United Way Youth Day: Seeds of Hope
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than 300 teens will gather today to plant seeds of hope. The group of area high schoolers will learn about the needs in their own community and what they can do to make a difference. “It’s pretty powerful to see some of the students that...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
KFDA
Fall fire danger continues despite colder weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The temperature is going down as the panhandle enters the fall season, but Texas A&M Forest Service officials explain how fire danger isn’t going away. Several factors go into high fire dangers in the fall. Some include plants drying out, above-average temperatures this fall and...
KFDA
T-33 Jet Trainer set to visit Texas Air & Space Museum
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air & Space Museum is set to host the T-33 N165KK Jet Trainer. On Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a T-33 Jet Trainer will be at the Texas Air & Space Museum. The aircraft is owned by PGM Aviation in...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Physicians Honored
The Texas Tech Univerity Health Sciences Center has given distinguished alumni awards, with two individuals receiving merit in Amarillo. The first is Valerie Kiper, the dean of the TTUHSC School of Nursing in Amarillo. She received the Presidential Distinguished Alumni Award for her trailblazing efforts for nursing and nursing education...
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
KFDA
Firehouse giving free subs to first responders on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Firehouse Subs restaurants in Amarillo are giving free subs to first responders tomorrow. The free subs is in celebration of National First Responders Day on Friday. All firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTs are invited to come into the restaurant in-uniform or with a valid ID.
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?
One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County
SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
everythinglubbock.com
Police provide update on shooting Saturday evening in Plainview
PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from PPD,...
KFDA
WTAMU to hold newest installment of Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is set to hold the 2022 installment of WT’s Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series. Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer at AT&T, will talk about how a “treat people right attitude” laid out by former AT&T executive and WT alumnus Stan Sigman, has set the tone for AT&T’s response to Hurricane Ian.
Review: Finally Roll Em Up Taquitos Ready to Be Judged
It took a while. I have been excited to try Roll Em Up Taquitos. I mean really. They opened up last week. It's not like I didn't try. They did their work on making sure everyone knew they were open. Boy, have they been busy. Every time I drove by...
Too Good To Be True: Is Whataburger Coming to Canyon?
New business is always a great thing in an ever-growing city. New business in Canyon is extremely exciting. Canyon has been growing and will continue to grow until it meets Amarillo. Canyon is somewhat unique because it is a college town and a business that would work extremely well right...
