ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Jamie Carragher arrives late for TV punditry job in New York – then jokes Pulisic’s DAD to blame after recent criticism

By Ian Tuckey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHHnp_0ime1GAx00

JAMIE CARRAGHER turned up late for TV punditry in New York - and jokingly blamed Christian Pulisic's DAD.

The Liverpool legend - who has blasted USA attacker Pulisic as "not good enough" to be anything more than a Chelsea squad player - missed the start of CBS' Champions League coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZK0b7_0ime1GAx00
Ex-Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher conjured a creative excuse for why he was held up getting into the USA Credit: CBS Sports

Carra appeared flustered as he sat down for work in the Brooklyn studio with presenter Kate Abdo even suggesting he was "sweating".

And when questioned by his CBS colleague about why he had missed the start of the broadcast, Carra had a bizarre answer.

At first the former England defender just said: "It was a bit difficult getting through passport control."

But when pushed, he added: "I don't really know. Maybe it's the criticism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWZFd_0ime1GAx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7Ky2_0ime1GAx00

"Maybe Pulisic's dad was the fella doing the passports, I don't know. I've given him a little bit of stick, haven't I?"

Even before Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Stamford Bridge boss, Carragher had doubted whether ex-Borussia Dortmund wideman Pulisic had the ability to earn a regular spot.

Carra said: "I don't think a new manager is gonna completely rejuvenate him.

"He's gonna be playing week in, week out. I just think he's a squad player for Chelsea no matter who the manager is."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He later added: "To play week in, week out and make a difference for one of the best teams in the world, he's not good enough for that right now."

Ex-Fulham and US hitman Clint Dempsey responded: "Maybe he's not good enough, but he's still a young player and still has a lot to prove.

"It doesn't mean that he can't still go on to another level,."

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Three strikers emerge as possible Cristiano Ronaldo replacements

Manchester United have identified three potential replacements for wantaway striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports. The Portugal international faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford after he was criticised for leaving the stadium before the final whistle in last week's 2-0 victory over Tottenham (opens in new tab). We check...
Daily Mail

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Reds in rampant form in Amsterdam as three goals in just nine minutes either side of half-time from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott book Champions League last-16 spot

For Liverpool, now, the immediate objective seems clear. For all the trauma of the opening to their season at home and in Europe, some kind of respectability and calm is in sight. After a strange night in Amsterdam, where they were outplayed for half an hour before scoring three goals...
The US Sun

Jeopardy execs admit contestants must ‘fly themselves out’ to show taping in LA & reveal when airfare is finally covered

JEOPARDY! executives have admitted that all contestants must "fly themselves out" for their first appearance on the game show. On Monday's Inside Jeopardy! podcast, producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss then revealed when airfare is finally paid for. Foss responded to a fan question about how Jeopardy! "gets contestants to Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Napoli not keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo after fantastic start to the season

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is far from certain, with the 37-year-old involved in one dramatic incident after another this season. Ronaldo tried to engineer a move away from the club over the summer but a lack of suitable offers for the player and United meant that he would be remaining for at least half of the 2022/23 season.
The US Sun

Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff

CRISTIANO RONALDO has exploded with rage again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Having been briefly banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo reacted to his disallowed strike in even more bizarre fashion - although he was later in much better spirits when he hammered home to round off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
Yardbarker

Mark Bosnich urges Manchester United to move on from Ronaldo incident

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the Reds must ‘move on’ from the controversy surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old, who has two goals to his name this season, was dropped from the team following his refusal to come off the bench in last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Tottenham.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
844K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy