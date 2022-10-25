ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven in 10 hospitals are failing to meet cancer waiting targets, NHS figures reveal

By Sam Blanchard
 2 days ago
SEVEN in ten hospitals are failing to meet cancer waiting targets.

NHS figures show that most clinics miss the mark on rules that say 93 per cent of suspected cases must see a consultant within two weeks.

Staff shortages and record demand are piling pressure on stretched hospitals.

Analysis by the PA news agency found just 28 per cent of NHS trusts are reaching the two-week target – dealing a hammer blow to survival chances.

Minesh Patel, from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “If somebody starts treatment later, the more worrying the outcome could be in terms of their ability to survive cancer.

“Record numbers of people are waiting more than two weeks.

“There are huge pressures even at that early stage, let alone when you get to treatment, and it is really worrying for somebody’s prognosis.”

NHS England says more people than ever are being checked for cancer following a dip in appointments during the Covid crisis.

A total of 255,055 people were seen in August – the highest monthly number since records began.

At least 93 per cent of people with suspected cancers should be seen by a hospital specialist within two weeks of being referred by their GP.

But data show that, on average, 84 out of 117 NHS trusts miss the target each month.

Across all of England, only 76 per cent of people were seen within the two-week limit in August – the second lowest figure on record.

The proportion was at 89 per cent or higher in every month between October 2009 and July 2020, with performance plummeting after the first Covid lockdown.

Naser Turabi, from Cancer Research UK, said: “This target should be a minimum standard.

“The fact that it is now not being met just goes to show how strained our health service has become.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “GPs are now referring 20 per more patients every day than before the pandemic, which is good news as it will mean more people will get checked and diagnosed earlier.

“The NHS is investing billions to expand diagnostic treatment capacity to meet this extra demand.

“It has written to trusts with the longest backlogs, asking them to urgently set out plans to reduce cancer waits and helping them redesign their care to keep up with increased demand.”

