ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 24

Bob Miller
3d ago

So, if the DOJ has a primary function of investigating crime and corruption in Congress, when will the DOJ begin investigating crime and corruption in Congress. There are many things that APPEAR obvious to us common folk but we never hear mention of this being an issue with the DOJ. If CNN wants their reputation back, maybe they should consider hiring Journalist’s and taking a bipartisan approach.

Reply(3)
13
Captain Crunch
3d ago

Weird how getting President Trump and democratic TDS is the answer to all the problems… the joke biden open borders, inflation, Afghanistan, crime,begging UAE for oil ,plugged ports, no baby formula,destroying our energy independence,his total failure and visible cognitive decline have our enemies laughing and our allies cringe as we become the laughingstock of the world.

Reply(1)
16
AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
3d ago

Nancy Pelosi is the one Hiding things. Like doing her job! Instead of planning the security of the Capital Building. Nancy and her Daughter planned a Movie. 🙏🇺🇸

Reply
5
Related
Benzinga

Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization

Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
FLORIDA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Clarence Thomas Could Give Trump Major Win Without a Supreme Court Vote

Legal experts say conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has unilateral authority to restore an outside reviewer's authority to review and potentially withhold 100 documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate from evidence in an ongoing inquiry into whether the former president illegally removed classified materials from the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

Bloomberg News got emails with information about boxes packed during Trump's White House move. Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But the emails, with the GSA, show the boxes were already packed when the movers arrived. President Donald Trump's boxes may...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
WashingtonExaminer

Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed

Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
CNN

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Mueller prosecutor says Trump gave DOJ 'damning evidence' at MAGA rally

During his rallies over the weekend to boost MAGA candidates in the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump made it easier for the Justice Department to bring a criminal case against him, a top prosecutor for special counsel Robert Mueller argued on Monday. Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department...
FLORIDA STATE
HuffPost

In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

In newly released audio recordings from a 2020 interview, former President Donald Trump admitted he preferred world leaders “the tougher and meaner they are.”. “I like Putin. Our relationship should be a very good one. I campaigned on getting along with Russia, China and everyone else,” Trump told veteran journalist Bob Woodward in a Jan. 2020 interview, according to CNN, which obtained a copy. “Getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing, all right? Especially because they have 1,332 nuclear fucking warheads.”
The Independent

Trump mocked for giving wedding speech that is all about himself: ‘How pathetic’

Donald Trump has been mocked for giving a speech at a wedding all about himself instead of speaking about the bride and groom. “I just want to say it's been an honour to be your president,” Mr Trump told the guests, according to a video tweeted by lawyer Ron Filipkowski. “And so many of my friends are in this room, and they happen to be Jewish. And they said tonight, that no president has done more for Israel than I had.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1029M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy