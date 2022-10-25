ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL International 2022 schedule: How to watch and stream Broncos vs Jaguars London game

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ByaO_0ime0u4s00

FOOTBALL has traveled overseas again in 2022 with five regular-season games outside the United States.

The National Football League is back in familiar territory in London and Mexico this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVQmj_0ime0u4s00
The NFL is back in London in 2022 with three games to be played in the UK in October Credit: Reuters
Green Bay Packers and New York Giants faced off in a week five matchup in London Credit: AP

And the 2022 season will also see NFL make it's regular-season debut in Germany with a game in Munich.

The International Series began in week four at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Minnesota Vikings took on the New Orleans Saints in front of 60,639 fans.

Minnesota held on to win 28-25 in a thriller after Will Lutz's 61-yard field goal came up inches short.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mbNq1_0ime0u4s00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zVlL_0ime0u4s00

The same venue saw New York Giants beat Green Bay Packers 27-22 in a thriller the following week.

The third and final game in London this season takes place at Wembley on Sunday October 30.

Jacksonville Jaguars will face Denver Broncos in the first NFL game at the stadium since 2019.

The Jags have played eight games in the UK since 2013 and are returning for a ninth.

NFL will then make it's regular-season debut in Germany on Sunday November 13.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Seattle Seahawks at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

The last International Series game this season will be at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

San Francisco 49ers will play Arizona Cardinals in the fourth NFL game in Mexico City since 2016.

The game will be a Monday night clash played on November 21.

Here is how to watch all the International Series action.

NFL International Series 2022 schedule

Minnesota Vikings 28-25 New Orleans Saints

Sunday October 2, 9.30am ET - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

New York Giants 27-22 Green Bay Packers

Sunday October 9, 9.30am ET - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday October 30, 9.30am ET - Wembley Stadium, London

Live streaming on ESPN+.

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday November 13, 9.30am ET - Allianz Arena, Munich

Live on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Monday November 21, 8.15pm ET - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Live on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+.

The US Sun

