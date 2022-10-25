Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety
It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Preschoolers Receive Books and Giveaways
Charlottesville, Virginia – QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. This is the third school year Greensville Elementary preschoolers have participated in Racquets for Reading!!!
warrenrecord.com
Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair
Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Martin campaigns for Mayor of Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – Scott E. Martin is campaigning to be re-elected as Mayor of Lawrenceville and looks forward to continuing the good working relationship the Town of Lawrenceville has with Brunswick County, the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority and the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority. Martin has served on the Lawrenceville Town Council for 12 years before being elected as Mayor.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County graduate wins Emmy for children’s science program
By day, Adrian Hargrove — graduate of the Greensville County class of 2006 — is a teacher at Family Life Academy Charter School in the Bronx, New York. In her spare time, however, she has helped write for several educational music albums for children under the “MUScience” banner.
warrenrecord.com
Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd
Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
Concerns about winter power outages among Petersburg residents grow as temperatures drop
As winter approaches, with the temperatures dropping and snow just around the corner, some Petersburg residents are worried about power outages during increasingly extreme weather conditions.
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Brunswick County IDA’s Executive Director attends Annual Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference
From October 3 – 6, nearly 30 local economic development and agricultural marketing professionals from Maryland and Virginia gathered just west of Richmond for the Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference. The conference focuses on education, networking and professional development for local government employees supporting agriculture- and forestry-based businesses. The multi-day conference featured expert presentations, farm tours, and opportunities for participants to share best practices and build productive new relationships with colleagues in neighboring states.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
City of Emporia – Agreement Update
The City of Emporia and County of Greensville are continuously working towards resolving the outstanding school contract issue. It is the goal of Mayor and City Council to have a long-term contract in place by December 31, 2022. While the contract issue has been ongoing, the city continues to fund Greensville County Schools. In the current fiscal year (FY23), which ends on June 30, 2023, the city fully funded the schools local request in the amount of $4,296,931 as well as the 1% of the state sales tax in the amount of $1,261,704. The funding total for the school in the current fiscal year (FY23) is $5,558,635.00.
Edenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hertford County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Gunfight in Henderson injures two people
HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
cbs17
Police seize 120+ counterfeit THC candies from 4 stores in Roxboro
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police made a “sweet” bust as part of an operation to seize illegal candies found in some Roxboro stores. At first glance, it looks like the real thing. Candy or treats that you would pick up at any store. “21st century counterfeiters are...
2 dead, 3 hurt in tractor-trailer crash along I-95 near Roanoke Rapids
Two people were killed and three people were hurt after a tractor trailer slammed into a parked SUV on Interstate 95 on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. in Halifax County, south of Roanoke Rapids. Authorities told WITN that the driver of the SUV, Kenrod Dabreo, 24,...
WITN
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
cbs17
Elderly woman among 2 people shot in broad daylight in Henderson; empty car and 2 buildings also hit
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and another person were shot in the parking lot of a muffler shop in Henderson Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3 p..m. after officers heard gunfire in the area of Raleigh Road and S. Garnett Street, a news release from Henderson police said.
New cameras help Roanoke Rapids police make arrest in U-Haul theft
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — Police in Roanoke Rapids say automated license plate reading cameras are helping them solve crimes, including an arrest made this week for a stolen U-Haul truck. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are...
Franklin News Post
Two Virginia police officers shot
Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
cbs17
1 dead in daytime shooting in Roxboro; suspect arrested, police say
ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed when an argument escalated in Roxboro Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.
WRAL
New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police
While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
Comments / 0