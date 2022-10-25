ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ebony, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville-Emporia Neighborhood Watch focuses on holiday safety

It may still be October, but as long as department stores are stocking Christmas trees, it’s never too early to discuss holiday safety. And holiday safety was the topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s meeting of the Emporia/Greensville Neighborhood Watch, held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Preschoolers Receive Books and Giveaways

Charlottesville, Virginia – QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia, Inc. (QCV) is pleased to report 88 preschoolers at Greensville Elementary School in Greensville County have received books and giveaways thanks to a generous grant from the Essential Foundation, the charitable affiliate of Aqua Virginia. This is the third school year Greensville Elementary preschoolers have participated in Racquets for Reading!!!
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Sweetie’s aims to be go-to place for beauty supplies for hair

Mother and daughter duo Paulette Burton and JaNaé Horton are working to grow their business, Sweetie’s Beauty Supply & Smiles, into the local go-to place for beauty supplies related to hair so that local women — and men— won’t have to travel to larger towns and cities to find what they need.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Martin campaigns for Mayor of Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Scott E. Martin is campaigning to be re-elected as Mayor of Lawrenceville and looks forward to continuing the good working relationship the Town of Lawrenceville has with Brunswick County, the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority and the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority. Martin has served on the Lawrenceville Town Council for 12 years before being elected as Mayor.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
warrenrecord.com

Event honors memory of Lawrence L. Boyd

Sunny blue Carolina skies and smiling faces were a beautiful sight to see Saturday, Oct. 22, during the Community Fun Day sponsored by Boyd-Royster Funeral Services at Seven Springs Farms & Vineyard in Ridgeway. The event was held as a way of giving back to the community while honoring the life and legacy of Lawrence L. Boyd, Founder of Boyd’s Funeral Services, now Boyd-Royster Funeral Services. Boyd passed away May 22, 2022; however his legacy lives on.
RIDGEWAY, NC
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Brunswick County IDA’s Executive Director attends Annual Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference

From October 3 – 6, nearly 30 local economic development and agricultural marketing professionals from Maryland and Virginia gathered just west of Richmond for the Maryland-Virginia Agriculture Development Conference. The conference focuses on education, networking and professional development for local government employees supporting agriculture- and forestry-based businesses. The multi-day conference featured expert presentations, farm tours, and opportunities for participants to share best practices and build productive new relationships with colleagues in neighboring states.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

City of Emporia – Agreement Update

The City of Emporia and County of Greensville are continuously working towards resolving the outstanding school contract issue. It is the goal of Mayor and City Council to have a long-term contract in place by December 31, 2022. While the contract issue has been ongoing, the city continues to fund Greensville County Schools. In the current fiscal year (FY23), which ends on June 30, 2023, the city fully funded the schools local request in the amount of $4,296,931 as well as the 1% of the state sales tax in the amount of $1,261,704. The funding total for the school in the current fiscal year (FY23) is $5,558,635.00.
EMPORIA, VA
High School Football PRO

Edenton, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hertford County High School football team will have a game with John A. Holmes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Gunfight in Henderson injures two people

HENDERSON, N.C. — Two people were injured in an exchange of gunfire Friday afternoon in Henderson, Mayor Eddie Ellington said. The shots were fired around 3 p.m. Friday outside the former Hayes Brothers Muffler Shop at the corner of S. Garnett and Granite streets, according to the Henderson Police Department.
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
Franklin News Post

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRAL

New cameras lead to break in case for Roanoke Rapids police

While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers are tools for public safety and are not intended not to spy on anyone. While Flock cameras have generated privacy concerns in other communities, the Roanoke Rapids police chief said these readers...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

