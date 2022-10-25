Arsenal 'to back Mikel Arteta's Premier League title challenge with £50m transfer war chest in January'... and Gunners boss wants to add a midfielder and a winger in a bid to sustain charge

Arsenal will reportedly back manager Mikel Arteta in the January transfer window by making £50million available to spend on two new players.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League after 11 games - two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

And owner Stan Kroenke is ready to splash out in January despite spending £130million in the summer to sign Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

According to The Sun, Arteta wants to add a midfielder and a winger to his squad.

The Arsenal boss has relied on a core group of 15 players and he is particularly keen to ease the workload on Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal made a late push to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in the summer, but the Brazilian has now signed a new long-term contract.

The Gunners could now make a fresh move for Palmeiras' 21-year-old midfielder Danilo – a player technical director Edu knows well.

During the summer, Palmeiras were not interested in selling their midfield star due to their involvement in the Copa Libertadores.

But that stance could change in January, and an improved offer of around £26m may be enough to tempt them to sell.

Arteta also wants to bring in another top-class winger to provide cover and competition for Saka.

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Shakhtar Donetsk's Mykhaylo Mudryk, although they are likely to face plenty of competition for his signature after another impressive display in the Champions League against Celtic on Tuesday night.

Another potential option for is Villarreal winger Yeremy.