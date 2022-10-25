Read full article on original website
Related
‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’ OLD
A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.It is also lower than...
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader
Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Rishi Sunak cabinet: Who’s in and who’s out, from Jeremy Hunt to Jacob Rees-Mogg
New prime minister Rishi Sunak has started forming his top team, with big names such as Jacob Rees-Mogg announcing their departure to the backbenches. Standing in Downing Street on Tuesday after meeting the King, Mr Sunak vowed to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss's leadership and braced the nation for “difficult decisions” ahead.The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech.His criticism of Ms Truss’s brief and chaotic tenure came just over an hour after the outgoing PM defended her botched economic strategy in her farewell speech from Downing Street.Mr Sunak...
BBC
Tory members vent fury at Rishi Sunak’s coronation by MPs
That was Rishi Sunak's stark message to his party after he was declared the new Conservative Party leader. It was a plea to come together after a period of intense economic and political turbulence brought down the government of his predecessor, Liz Truss. Tory members were poised to choose their...
BBC
Stormont: Northern Ireland Assembly members recalled ahead of deadline
The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled ahead of Friday's deadline set by the government for restoring devolution. Sinn Féin and Alliance have backed a motion to bring members back on Thursday to debate the cost-of-living crisis. They are calling on the DUP to support the election...
BBC
NI power-sharing: Election looms as devolved government deadline passes
Northern Ireland is on course for an assembly election after politicians missed the deadline set by Westminster for restoring devolved government. Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris now must call an election to be held within 12 weeks. He has pledged to do this on Friday, rather than try to delay...
Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers
Rishi Sunak spoke to the first ministers of Scotland and Wales on Tuesday evening in constructive talks, emphasising their “duty” to work together in order to respond to the UK’s “shared challenges”.Mr Sunak spoke to Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford following the conclusion of his cabinet reshuffle.Following the conversation, the prime minister said it was “good to speak to” Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.He tweeted: “I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom.”Ms Sturgeon said the call had been...
DUP confirms it will not nominate ministers to resurrect Stormont
The DUP has confirmed it will not nominate ministers to the Stormont Executive.MLAs have returned to Stormont in a last-gasp bid to restore the executive before fresh Assembly elections are called.With the first order of business being electing a new speaker, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole nominated his party colleague Patsy McGlone, while UUP leader Doug Beattie nominated his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for the position.The election of a new speaker is a prerequisite before an executive can be appointed.MLAs will later vote on the nominations following speeches.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier urged the DUP to get back to Stormont.His official...
Thursday briefing: Is Northern Ireland about to face another election?
Good morning. You’ve probably had enough of the febrile politics of Westminster for a bit, so may I present you with: the intractable politics of Northern Ireland. Because of its objections to the Northern Ireland protocol – the arrangements governing post-Brexit trade – the Democratic Unionist party has refused to take up its place since elections in May, and the deadline for doing so is tomorrow. Barring a sudden breakthrough in talks, a new election now looks almost inevitable – but the likelihood is that it won’t solve anything.
Stormont fails to elect new speaker just hours before deadline for new election
The Stormont Assembly has failed to elect a new speaker just hours ahead of a deadline for fresh elections.MLAs were recalled for a special sitting with the first order of business being electing a new speaker, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole nominated his party colleague Patsy McGlone, while UUP leader Doug Beattie nominated his party colleague Mike Nesbitt for the position.The two nominations failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs.The plenary session of the Assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier urged the DUP to get back to Stormont.His...
BBC
Asylum seekers: UK spending almost £7m a day on hotels
The UK is spending almost £7m a day on hotels for asylum seekers - and the cost is likely to rise, MPs on the Home Affairs Committee have heard. The figure is more than £2m higher than the government said it was spending in February and includes £1.2m to house Afghan refugees who fled the Taliban.
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
‘Unionists will not accept joint authority’ governance – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Unionists will not accept a joint authority arrangement in Northern Ireland with the involvement of the Republic of Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Earlier this week, Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said there cannot be direct rule from Westminster in the event of powersharing not being restored at Stormont this week.The Taoiseach said if the institutions are not reformed in time, the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference (BIIGC) “kicks in” and the Irish Government will have a “consultative” role in the running of Northern Ireland.On Thursday, Mr Martin said that Ireland’s consultative role on non-devolved matters will become bigger if the...
Sturgeon and Sunak to speak as Scottish political leaders react to reshuffle
Nicola Sturgeon and Rishi Sunak will speak over the telephone on Tuesday evening before Mr Sunak concludes his first day in office as Prime Minister.A Scottish government spokesperson confirmed a conversation would take place between the pair.Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon told the BBC’s political editor Chris Mason she had not had a conversation with former prime minister Liz Truss since she was appointed on September 6, other than “an exchange or two” at events following the death of the Queen.“It’s quite absurd in many ways. When I became First Minister, David Cameron was prime minister and I think we...
Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election
Northern Ireland politicians will make a last-ditch attempt Thursday to break a political impasse triggered by Brexit that has stopped the formation of a functioning government in Belfast. If they fail, the U.K. government says it will call a new election for Northern Ireland on Friday.Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will meet to try to elect a speaker – the first step toward restoring a power-sharing government that has been on ice since a May election. The main British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, says it will veto the move as part of its protest over post-Brexit...
Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated OLD
Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.There were shouts of “where is she?” from the opposition benches as Cabinet Office minister Jeremy Quin stood to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon.He told MPs that it was the new...
Health workers in Northern Ireland ‘let down by politics’ – Swann
The public and health workers in Northern Ireland have been let down by politics, the outgoing Stormont health minister has said.Robin Swann will leave his post at midnight after a last-ditch effort to resurrect powersharing government failed.Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to call a fresh Assembly election on Friday.Mr Swann expressed his frustration that he will leave his post with no confirmed budget and a projected £450 million overspend.📝 Health Minister Robin Swann marked his final day in office by sending a personal tribute to health service staff. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/7rNd8TY8Rc pic.twitter.com/c6OB7ntjcv— Department of Health (@healthdpt) October...
BBC
Living in Downing Street: Rishi Sunak and family move back in
The new prime minister and his family will be returning to live in the flat above No 10, Downing Street has said. Rishi Sunak, along with his wife and two daughters, stayed in the flat when he was chancellor to Boris Johnson. Many PMs of recent years - especially those...
Comments / 0