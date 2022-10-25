The history of New Canaan is tightly entwined with the history of the Congregational Church. By 1731 enough members in the New Canaan area were tired of traveling to either Norwalk or Stamford to attend services on Sunday, and they petitioned the colonial government to form their own parish in the area. Their request was approved and the Society of Canaan Parish was established, which covered just about the same area that New Canaan does today. The entire membership of the church was only twenty-seven people. With the church established, it began to collect taxes from both members and nonmembers living in the parish. This money went towards the minister’s salary and other church related needs. The money was also used for secular needs such as schools and road maintenance. Despite the church’s quasi-governmental role, the parish was still not its own town. One side of the parish paid taxes to Stamford while the other two thirds paid taxes to Norwalk.

