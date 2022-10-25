ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
cnyhomepage.com

Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
newcanaanite.com

John Raymond Fairty, 83

John R. (Jack) Fairty , 83, of Terryville, CT passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 after valiantly battling cancer for four years. Jack was born February 15, 1939. The firstborn of Edwin Raymond Fairty and Virginia (McGovern) Fairty. He was raised in New Canaan where his family has deep roots that go back seven generations.
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Now & Then: The Congregational Church

The history of New Canaan is tightly entwined with the history of the Congregational Church. By 1731 enough members in the New Canaan area were tired of traveling to either Norwalk or Stamford to attend services on Sunday, and they petitioned the colonial government to form their own parish in the area. Their request was approved and the Society of Canaan Parish was established, which covered just about the same area that New Canaan does today. The entire membership of the church was only twenty-seven people. With the church established, it began to collect taxes from both members and nonmembers living in the parish. This money went towards the minister’s salary and other church related needs. The money was also used for secular needs such as schools and road maintenance. Despite the church’s quasi-governmental role, the parish was still not its own town. One side of the parish paid taxes to Stamford while the other two thirds paid taxes to Norwalk.
WKTV

Whitesboro police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help locating her. Police say Alani Paneto was reported missing after she left her home in Whitesboro and did not return. The department posted her photo to social media looking...
Shore News Network

New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge

NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
hawkhappenings.org

Saying bye to Paul

On October 17, 2022 Hamburg Area High School is sadly saying goodbye to their Seeing Eye trainee Paul. When the dogs turn one they are then brought back to the Seeing Eye. Since this can be a very emotional process Mrs. McCarthy likes to say “Good luck in college” instead of saying goodbye.
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Hawthorne Road

The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 20 received an application for a 3,714-square-foot home on Hawthorne Road. The five-bedroom house at 59 Hawthorne Road will include five full bathrooms, two half-baths and 11 rooms in total, according to the application. It will cost about $1,750,000 to build, the application...
trumbulltimes.com

Former priest sentenced to one year in jail in Danbury molestation case

DANBURY — A former priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has been ordered to serve one year in jail after pleading guilty to revised charges. Jaime Marin-Cardona, 54, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in jail, suspended after one year, plus five years probation for a risk of injury to child charge and one year in jail for a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
