Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pinstripe Gunman Wanted for Robbery in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica University names Danielle Cerminaro as first-ever Women’s Gymnastics coach
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
newcanaanite.com
John Raymond Fairty, 83
John R. (Jack) Fairty , 83, of Terryville, CT passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 after valiantly battling cancer for four years. Jack was born February 15, 1939. The firstborn of Edwin Raymond Fairty and Virginia (McGovern) Fairty. He was raised in New Canaan where his family has deep roots that go back seven generations.
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Now & Then: The Congregational Church
The history of New Canaan is tightly entwined with the history of the Congregational Church. By 1731 enough members in the New Canaan area were tired of traveling to either Norwalk or Stamford to attend services on Sunday, and they petitioned the colonial government to form their own parish in the area. Their request was approved and the Society of Canaan Parish was established, which covered just about the same area that New Canaan does today. The entire membership of the church was only twenty-seven people. With the church established, it began to collect taxes from both members and nonmembers living in the parish. This money went towards the minister’s salary and other church related needs. The money was also used for secular needs such as schools and road maintenance. Despite the church’s quasi-governmental role, the parish was still not its own town. One side of the parish paid taxes to Stamford while the other two thirds paid taxes to Norwalk.
WKTV
Whitesboro police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and are asking for the public’s help locating her. Police say Alani Paneto was reported missing after she left her home in Whitesboro and did not return. The department posted her photo to social media looking...
Medical results suggest bear ate out of garbage before attacking boy in Morris
Officials say that could be evidence that the bear had been eating from garbage cans.
New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge
NEW YORK, NY – A New York State Trooper was rear-ended while parked on the shoulder of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (formerly Tappan Zee) between New York and New Jersey. The New York State Police said the officer was inside his vehicle and running stationary radar when he was hit from behind by an inattentive driver. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. “Incidents like this are happening far too often to many people,” the NYSP said. “Last night, it was one of our own. One of our Troopers was The post New York State Trooper rear-ended During Speed Trap on GMMC Bridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
sheltonherald.com
Missing person found after Danbury police search near West Lake Reservoir
DANBURY — A missing person has been found after a search prompted a large police presence Tuesday evening in the area of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads, a city spokesperson said. A little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Danbury police received a call "for missing distraught man" in...
Parents say nonverbal Middletown kindergartener with autism abused in school
A group of parents and advocates in the Middletown school district held a news conference Wednesday demanding better transparency after a girl with autism was allegedly abused by an aide during an incident in class.
hawkhappenings.org
Saying bye to Paul
On October 17, 2022 Hamburg Area High School is sadly saying goodbye to their Seeing Eye trainee Paul. When the dogs turn one they are then brought back to the Seeing Eye. Since this can be a very emotional process Mrs. McCarthy likes to say “Good luck in college” instead of saying goodbye.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
Legendary N.Y. radio station plays its last tune as it switches formats
The iconic New York City-based alternative rock station 92.3, aired its last broadcast this morning, leaving listeners with one last song: LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”. The station — which can be heard throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut—...
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Hawthorne Road
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 20 received an application for a 3,714-square-foot home on Hawthorne Road. The five-bedroom house at 59 Hawthorne Road will include five full bathrooms, two half-baths and 11 rooms in total, according to the application. It will cost about $1,750,000 to build, the application...
Drunk College Student Gives False Name, Runs From Officers In Kent, Police Say
After he was found trespassing in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley business, a drunk man gave police a false name before a brief attempt to run away from the scene, police said. On Sunday, Oct. 23, around 2 a.m. in Putnam County, police officers in Kent found a...
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday. Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house...
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say.
trumbulltimes.com
Former priest sentenced to one year in jail in Danbury molestation case
DANBURY — A former priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has been ordered to serve one year in jail after pleading guilty to revised charges. Jaime Marin-Cardona, 54, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in jail, suspended after one year, plus five years probation for a risk of injury to child charge and one year in jail for a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
