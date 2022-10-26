ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg0tU_0imdsl8N00

Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.

Please note: The video above is from a previous, related report

The clusters were both on the South Side; a group of nine thefts in the area of 76th and Carpenter in Auburn Gresham, and another group of eight thefts just east of there.

READ MORE: At least 6 cars stolen within days in South Shore, CPD says

The first cluster targeted Kia vehicles. The thefts took place between October 18 and October 24 at:

  • 7915 S. May St.

  • 7638 S. Carpenter St.

  • 7900 S. Throop St.

  • 7646 S. Morgan St.

  • 7654 S. Carpenter St.

  • 7653 S. Bishop St.

  • 7746 S. Ada St.

  • 1212 W. 78th St.

  • 7643 S. Carpenter St.

    • RELATED: Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise amid Tik Tok challenge, police say

    The second cluster targeted Hyundai vehicles. They thefts took place between October 20 and October 24 at:

  • 8241 S. Langley Ave.

  • 8010 S. Vernon Ave.

  • 656 E. 81st St.

  • 8148 S. Ingleside Ave.

  • 8242 S. Ellis Ave.

  • 8110 S. Ellis Ave.

  • 8144 S. Drexel Ave.

  • 8201 S. Indiana Ave.

    • While police have not yet connected the two groups, they said all the cars were stolen using a method demonstrated and shared on social media in which offenders break a window, peel off the steering column and start the vehicle.

    If you have any information, contact Chicago police.

    Comments / 12

    Tim Crater
    4d ago

    this can be prevented by installing a hidden kill switch. if you don't know where it is you ain't going nowhere. people had this in the 70s and 80s

    Reply
    14
    Greg T.
    3d ago

    Does this work with key ignition, push button start, or both, just wondering because I am a Kia owner and any certain models, any information would be appreciated, thanks

    Reply
    4
    Rob Web
    3d ago

    Some modern car alarms won't allow you to start the vehicle unless the alarm is disarmed. Get yourself a good alarm system, and problem solved.

    Reply(1)
    4
     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    cwbchicago.com

    Chicago judge slaps high-speed “Kia Boy” with $250,000 bail

    A Cook County judge in Chicago ordered an alleged “Kia Boy” held on $250,000 “not just for the public’s safety, but to protect this young man from himself.”. “Kia Boys” take advantage of a design flaw that allows them to steal Kias and Hyundai vehicles with little more than a USB cord. The fad, fueled by social media how-to videos, resulted in 642 Kia and Hyundai thefts being reported in Cook County during July, up from 74 cases in July 2021.
    CHICAGO, IL
    CBS Chicago

    A $57,800 tow charge? Driver outraged as AP Towing and Recovery charges for scam

    CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details on a towing scam CBS 2 first told you about on Thursday.Car owners receiving outrageous charges after their cars were towed, and now, we're seeing just how bad it got. Charges for a single bill amounting to more than $50,000! This victim is not alone. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza digs deeper into this story you'll see Only on 2.The original bill is $57,800. For a tow. And the insurance company paid most of it.It's the latest case in a tow company scam CBS 2's been covering -- and one victim is speaking out. Dash cam...
    CHICAGO, IL
    fox32chicago.com

    Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

    CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
    CHICAGO, IL
    CBS Chicago

    Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store

    CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
    CHICAGO, IL
    fox32chicago.com

    Chicago business owner grabs robber's gun, scares suspect away

    CHICAGO - A Chicago business owner successfully wrestled a gun away from a would-be robber in Portage Park. James Suh, owner of Car Care Auto Spa, said he had inadvertently left the front door unlocked as he was doing a virtual meeting near the cash register when the robber walked in and pointed a gun in his face.
    CHICAGO, IL
    CBS News

    Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

    CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
    CHICAGO, IL
    ABC 7 Chicago

    ABC 7 Chicago

    Chicago, IL
    110K+
    Followers
    16K+
    Post
    30M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

     https://abc7chicago.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy