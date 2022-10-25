Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
Prop 1: The Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Prop. 1 asks Californians to amend the state constitution to prohibit the state from interfering with or denying the reproductive right to abortion and right to contraceptives. Director of Development Jo Alegria at Pregnancy Care Clinic, who is also a governing board member at the...
kusi.com
Rob Bernosky says duplicate voter registrations need to be addressed
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rob Bernosky is a corporate American businessman who has managed the money of Californians for the majority of his career. Now, he’s running for California’s Secretary of State. He worked as a Chief Financial Officer for companies and their shareholders, and has advised...
kusi.com
Opponents of Prop 30 say it’s a “bailout” disguised as a climate bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parties against Prop 30 say it is not the climate initiative that proponents “disguise” it as. Opponents draw attention to its double purpose as a “bailout” to cover Lyft’s business expenses as it transitions its drivers to electric vehicles. KUSI’s...
Comments / 0