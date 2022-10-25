Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
Benzinga
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company') announces that on 28 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Benzinga
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Meta, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Developments At Twitter Could Be Good News For Dogecoin
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied on Friday, finishing the week 5.37% higher and closing out its fourth straight week of gains, despite some disappointing big tech earnings reports.
Why Apple Shares Gained This Week
Apple Inc AAPL shares were higher by 5.72% to $155.74 to close the trading week after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also...
Benzinga
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made. ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2022:. Number of Shares: 44,000,000 shares. Purchase Price:...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
How To Profit From Amazon Stock's Historic Collapse On Earnings? Hint: It's An ETF
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares AMZD gapped up over 11% on Friday after a big bullish day on Thursday caused the ETF to rally 4%. AMZD is an inverse single stock ETF that provides daily returns of 100% of the inverse performance of Amazon.com, Inc AMZN. Although the fund tracks the movement of Amazon inversely, high volatility in Amazon can affect AMZD returns more than in Amazon.
Jeff Bezos Receives Backlash For Backing A Company Buying Up Single-Family Homes
Jeff Bezos has received his fair share of criticism over the years – for everything from Amazon.com Inc.’s AMZN business practices to his large investments in space and, more recently, his investments in a real estate startup that’s been purchasing single-family homes in several states across the country.
Benzinga
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?
If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August.
Benzinga
Cryptocurrency Exchange Coincheck To List On Nasdaq By Merging With SPAC
Cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck will complete its Nasdaq listing by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP in July 2023. The merger was initially planned for March this year when its estimated value was roughly $1.25 billion. “In addition to crypto asset exchanges, Coincheck...
Crypto Analyst Says Major Bottom Signal Flashing for Bitcoin As It Aims For $21,000
Plan B has said that more than half of Bitcoin in circulation is now in a state of profit. Earlier this week, crypto analytics firm Glassnode said that Bitcoin is forming a bear market floor. Quantitative cryptocurrency analyst PlanB recently said that the crypto market volatility seems to be moving...
Benzinga
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FIGS, Inc. - FIGS
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS" or the "Company") FIGS. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether FIGS and certain of...
Benzinga
OFG Bancorp Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend
OFG Bancorp OFG today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable January 17, 2023, to holders of record at December 30, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of December 29, 2022.
So Would You Rather Get $50K Of Dogecoin Or A Brand New Tesla Model 3?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: Would you rather get $50,000 of...
Benzinga
CLR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of the Going-Private Transaction of Continental Resources, Inc.
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2022 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Continental Resources, Inc. ("Continental" or the "Company") CLR stock prior to October 18, 2022. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky,...
Benzinga
Sema4 Deadline Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("Sema4" or the "Company") SMFR and reminds investors of the November 7, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday, 125 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Amazon.com AMZN was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Solid Biosciences SLDB's stock traded down the lowest, falling...
Benzinga
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Investigated by Block & Leviton For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2022) - Block & Leviton is investigating Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/ymab.
Comments / 0