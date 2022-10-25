ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales becomes patron of an Army officer's expedition to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own

By Lydia Hawken For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer's ambitious goal to be the first woman to cross all of Antarctica on her own.

Mother-of-three Kate, 40, spoke with 33-year-old Captain Preet Chandi, also known as 'Polar Preet', over the phone on Tuesday to wish her luck on her upcoming 1,000 mile journey.

The British Army medical officer, from Derby, became the first woman of colour to complete an unaided trip to the South Pole in January 2021 after she trekked 700 miles in 40 days.

On her solo trip to Antarctica, Captain Chandi will have to endure temperatures of minus 50C and wind speeds up to 60mph while hauling a sledge, weighing around 120kg, loaded with her kit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1KGV_0imdoZmL00
The British Army medical officer, from Derby, became the first woman of colour to complete an unaided trip to the South Pole in January 2021 (pictured) 

The Army officer is due to begin her journey at the start of November and has 75 days to complete the challenge.

On the Prince and Princess of Wales's joint Instagram account, the couple confirmed the patronage and said Kate was 'proud' to be patron.

Posting a photo of Captain Chandi, they wrote: 'Proudly supporting @polarpreet’s extraordinary challenge to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported.'

Speaking ahead of her trip, she said: 'My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries.

'I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible. It is an absolute privilege to have the Princess of Wales as the patron.'

Kate has long been an advocate of the impact the outdoors can have on the wellbeing of others and counts the Liverpool-based charity Backyard Nature among her royal patronages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBPaK_0imdoZmL00
The Prince and Princess of Wales posted a photo of Captain Chandi on their joint Instagram account, where they said Kate was 'proudly' supporting the expedition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JlEvz_0imdoZmL00
Preet completed the 700 mile trip across the South Pole in only 40 days last year. The Army captain was the first woman of colour to ever make the trip unaided

In January 2021 the officer made history when she became the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported.

She finished the route in 40 days, just short of the female world record of 38 days held by Joanna Davidson of Sweden.

Captain Chandi is a physiotherapist working at a Regional Rehabilitation Unit in Buckinghamshire, providing rehabilitation for injured soldiers and officers.

The British-born Indian Sikh said she hopes to inspire other Asian women with her historic exhibitions.

She revealed she had eggs thrown at her when she was a teenager because she 'looked different'.

In one blog post she wrote: 'It took me a long time to be proud of the colour of my skin. I used to be embarrassed, having eggs thrown at me and people spit at me when I was a teenager because I "looked different" certainly didn’t help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwQXX_0imdoZmL00
Preet - pictured last year - is an ultramarathon runner and has completed some of the world's most gruelling challenges, including the 156-mile Marathon des Sables across the Sahara desert
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EzpdV_0imdoZmL00
Captain Chandi is a physiotherapist working at a Regional Rehabilitation Unit in Buckinghamshire, providing rehabilitation for injured soldiers and officers

'It took me a while to appreciate my culture and my roots, so when I describe myself as a "woman of colour" it is because I am finally proud of my skin colour, my roots, my culture.

'This term isn’t used to offend anyone. It is part of me and doing this expedition as a woman of colour is incredibly powerful. Having been told on many occasions that I don’t look like a polar explorer… lets change the image you expect to see.'

She told the Army before setting off: 'When I decided I wanted to go to Antarctica, I didn't know I would be the first woman of colour to do a solo expedition on the continent and people have said to me, "You don't look like a polar explorer".

But sport and competition has always been in her blood, leaving home at 14 to play tennis at an academy, before joining the Novak Djokovic Academy in Czech Republic just two years later.

She is also an ultramarathon runner and has completed some of the world's most gruelling challenges, including the 156-mile Marathon des Sables across the Sahara desert last year.

Comments / 5

Related
msn.com

Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace

Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
Daily Mail

More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'

He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. She was 96. According to her death certificate obtained by ET, Queen Elizabeth died of "old age." Her time of death was listed as 3:10 p.m. BST at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The National Records of Scotland published her death certificate on Thursday.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
iheart.com

Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Newsweek

Queen's Sister Said She 'Lost' Monarch on Coronation Day: 'Sad'

Princess Margaret said the reason she looked so "sad" in video footage from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was because it meant that she "really lost " her sister, a friend and former lady-in-waiting has revealed. Lady Anne Glenconner, a longstanding courtier who was a maid of honor at the 1953...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Remaining Royal Role Under Fire as Government Reconsiders

Prince Harry's most significant remaining royal role was challenged in the House of Lords this week, with the possibility of his stepping in to deputize for his father King Charles III during periods of absence or illness being questioned following his move to the U.S. with Meghan Markle. The prince...
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

672K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy