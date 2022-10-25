ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407

The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code

The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition

(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4

I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’

Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
GRAPEVINE, TX
FM 1171 to be closed Saturday

FM 1171 will be closed most of the day Saturday at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. A contractor for Union Pacific Railroad will be paving near the crossing to improve the road condition at the crossing, just west of the Hwy 377 interchange, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Hwy 377 to Panorama Trail.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
