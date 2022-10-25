Read full article on original website
Dallas real estate agent threatens client and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
Proposed renovations to Towne Lake Park announced in McKinney
Proposed renovation plans to McKinney's Towne Lake Park were presented at an Oct. 27 Community Development Corp. meeting. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) New proposed master plans for McKinney’s Towne Lake Park were announced as part of a presentation by Director of Parks Michael Kowski at an Oct. 27 McKinney Community Development Corp. meeting.
starlocalmedia.com
City Issues Boil Water Notice for Commercial Industrial Zone in Carrollton; no residential customers affected
The City of Carrollton has issued a boil water notice after Public Works – public water system (PWS) 0570034 – recognized there was a problem with the water pressure at the Golden Bear Booster Station located at 2408 Tarpley Road this morning. Due to the low water pressure,...
North Fields conveyance plat approved by Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission
Frisco’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conveyance plat for North Fields, one of nine subdivisions that make up the Fields development. The Fields development will create a destination in the northwest area of the city of Frisco. (Rendering courtesy Karahan Companies) Development of Fields Frisco’s planned north village...
TxDOT notifies property owners of plans to acquire land to widen FM 407
The Texas Department of Transportation has notified affected property owners of its proposal to widen a section of FM 407 in southern Denton County. The proposed project includes widening the 1.4-mille section of FM 407 from Gateway Drive in Argyle to Cleveland-Gibbs Road in Northlake. The roadway would be reconstructed from a two-lane rural highway to a six-lane urban section with turn lanes, an 18-foot-wide raised median and a sidewalk. The segment that passes under I-35W would be restriped to four through travel lanes, center left-turn lanes and a sidewalk.
Lewisville Planning Department to hold meeting on proposed unified development code
The Lewisville Planning Department will host an open house for the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The Lewisville Planning Department is hosting an open house for residents to learn about the proposed unified development code Oct. 25. The unified development code rewrites and combines Lewisville's zoning,...
Reconstruction work on Johnson Road in Keller slated to cost $7.2 million
The Johnson Road project spans from Hallelujah Trail to Rhonda Road. (Community Impact) The Keller City Council approved the reconstruction of Johnson Road during its Sept. 20 meeting. McClendon Construction, from Burleson, had the winning bid of over $7.2 million, the third lowest bid presented to the council out of...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Oppose Strip Mall Demolition
(WBAP/KLIF) — Residents opposing the demolition of a Fort Worth strip mall are making their voices heard. The Fort Worth City Council decides on November 8th on whether or not to allow a strip mall to be demolished along 7th Street. Kimco Realty received unanimous approval from the Fort...
Section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound to close Oct. 29
A section of Cross Timbers Road will be closed Oct. 29. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A section of Cross Timbers Road in Flower Mound will be closed Oct. 29, according to a news release from the town. Cross Timbers Road will be closed from Panorama Trail to US 377 while paving...
'We don't think it should be next to school': Some Oak Cliff residents opposed to homeless center in their neighborhood
DALLAS — It’s been empty for more than 10 years -- an abandoned hospital in Oak Cliff at the corner of Perryland and South Hampton Road. The City of Dallas spent $6.5 million in bond money to buy it. “The funding that was used are bond funds specially...
McKinney officials break ground on new City Hall
City staff members helped to break ground on the new city hall project. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The city of McKinney hosted a groundbreaking for the new McKinney City Hall on Oct. 24. The event marked the beginning of construction for a $104 million project that has been in the works...
Traffic changes coming soon in Coppell as South Belt Line reconstruction continues
Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. (Courtesy Pexels) Traffic changes are expected to take place in Coppell as the South Belt Line reconstruction project continues. The project’s contractor is on schedule to make a traffic switch starting Oct. 31,...
Belt + Main project part of revitalization efforts in Richardson’s historic downtown
Residential housing at the Belt Main development is expected to open sometime in 2023. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A major addition to Richardson’s historic downtown is slated to be fully completed by spring 2024. The 14.5-acre Belt + Main development, located near the northeast corner of Main Street and US...
Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County commissioner, Precinct 4
I have unfinished business to do for the county. The $3.2 billion US 380 freeway project still needs my attention through the environmental clearance and funding processes. Other freeway corridors need to be identified and secured. The county has started a major building program that needs my experience and expertise. Finally, the county is facing challenges with recruiting and retaining entry-level and mid-level employees, and I am working to increase county pay for its employees.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Election Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Collin County judge
Only candidates in contested elections are included. Go to county election websites for information on uncontested races. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are running for Collin County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include incumbent Chris Hill and residential project developer Joshua Murray. Candidates were asked to limit...
New way to travel could be coming to DFW—Plano takes next step to consider possibilities
This rendering shows what a JPods personal rapid transit system built in the median might look like. (Courtesy JPods) Imagine this: a self-driving vehicle that runs on a track suspended overhead. Riders choose when to board and where they want to go, and their personal vehicle, or pod, will transport them directly, with no stops along the way.
Early voting now open for Plano ISD propositions, elected offices on Nov. 8 ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting began Oct. 24 in Richardson and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election. On the ballot in Richardson are five propositions for Plano ISD residents and a host of candidates at the federal, state and county levels.
Coppell ISD board member resigns; candidate application opens
Tracy Fisher resigned from the Coppell ISD board of trustees. (Courtesy Coppell ISD) Coppell ISD board member Tracy Fisher resigned from the district’s board of trustees during its Oct. 17 meeting. Fisher’s resignation, which went into effect Oct. 23, comes as she runs for the State Board of Education...
Multiacre waterpark, hotel will add 'jewel in Grapevine’s crown’
Signs will be located at the Grapevine Mills Boulevard entrance, along SH 121 and at the Kubota Drive entrance. (Illustration courtesy city of Grapevine) Grapevine City Council approved zoning for an entertainment and attraction area for the Stand Rock Resort and Water Park at its Oct. 18 meeting. The Grapevine Water Park Resort will be located at 3509 N. Grapevine Mills Blvd., next to Kubota Drive and along SH 121.
FM 1171 to be closed Saturday
FM 1171 will be closed most of the day Saturday at the railroad crossing in west Flower Mound. A contractor for Union Pacific Railroad will be paving near the crossing to improve the road condition at the crossing, just west of the Hwy 377 interchange, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. FM 1171 will be closed from Hwy 377 to Panorama Trail.
