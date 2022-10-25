Vince Vaughn joined Manningcast to confirm infamous 'Wedding Crashers' football scene was 'definitely inspired' by Peyton Manning

Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on divorce with Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida. The NFL world was quick to roast the latest episode in a string of bad losses and dubious distinctions on the field for the future Hall of Famer. Brady broke his silence...
Antonio Brown selling T-shirt featuring inappropriate photo
Antonio Brown has spent a lot of time in recent weeks trolling Tom Brady, and he is now trying to raise some money by turning his former teammate into a punchline. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a divorce that does not seem all that civil. Brown has not exactly been sympathetic toward Brady, who tried to help the wide receiver revive his NFL career on multiple occasions. When the news first surfaced that Brady and Gisele were having marital problems, Brown mocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback by sharing a photo on social media that showed Gisele and Brown embracing after the Super Bowl three seasons ago.
Who Is NFL Player Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson
Who is Carolina Panther’s quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wife? You might recognize the name of this famous athlete from ESPN, but does the name Emily Wilkinson ring any bells? Well, Wilkinson happens to be Mayfield’s wife who has stood by his side through thick and thin. While Mayfield sticks to his throwing arm, Wilkinson has tried […]
Tom Brady-Morgan Freeman commercial: What to know about Under Armour 'letter' ad
Tom Brady has rarely been seen in ads during his illustrious career — he hung up his Uggs a long time ago — but with the future Hall of Fame passer (potentially) nearing the end of his playing career, expect to see him more often on your TV.
NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News
With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Gisele Bündchen is spending time with her kids as sources confirm that both she and Tom Brady have hired divorce attorneys. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in Miami going to the gym with 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12. In photos obtained by TMZ, Bündchen...
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut
WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
Kobe Bryant Forced Teammates To Train At 5 AM With Him After Going To Party The Night Before: “I Hung Out With You, Now You Come Hang Out With Me”
Kobe Bryant used an interesting tactic to get his teammates to train with him even after partying the night before.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Day Off Video
What's a day off look like for one of college sports' most-famous athletes?. Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms. The LSU Tigers gymnast is most followed on TikTok. She recently...
Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami
Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
NFL world trolls Tom Brady over divorce news
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed a divorce settlement in Florida on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news. The divorce comes with Brady fresh off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss marked the worst start...
This Phillies father celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR while on babysitting duty might be the world’s new No. 1 Dad
Get those blank coffee mugs, bumper strikers, and novelty t-shirts ready, folks. It appears we have a new contender for World's No. 1 Dad and, against all odds, he is a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Take it away, dude. If you’ve yet to know the joys of parenthood (or a winning...
NFL Fans Sound Off on Gisele Bündchen During Tom Brady’s Thursday Night Football Game
While NFL fans watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, they can’t help but think… The post NFL Fans Sound Off on Gisele Bündchen During Tom Brady’s Thursday Night Football Game appeared first on Outsider.
Stephen A. Smith alternate NBA broadcast, explained: Why ESPN is trying basketball 'Manningcast' featuring 'First Take' star
ESPN is bringing Stephen A. Smith's scalding hot takes and analysis to its live basketball coverage, starting with Wednesday's Eastern Conference matchup between the Bucks and Nets. "NBA in Stephen A's World," a new alternate broadcast, will be available to watch for a few NBA games this season. The show...
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
