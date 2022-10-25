ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince Vaughn joined Manningcast to confirm infamous 'Wedding Crashers' football scene was 'definitely inspired' by Peyton Manning

By Sam Jarden
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on divorce with Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially filed for divorce Friday in Florida. The NFL world was quick to roast the latest episode in a string of bad losses and dubious distinctions on the field for the future Hall of Famer. Brady broke his silence...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown selling T-shirt featuring inappropriate photo

Antonio Brown has spent a lot of time in recent weeks trolling Tom Brady, and he is now trying to raise some money by turning his former teammate into a punchline. Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly going through a divorce that does not seem all that civil. Brown has not exactly been sympathetic toward Brady, who tried to help the wide receiver revive his NFL career on multiple occasions. When the news first surfaced that Brady and Gisele were having marital problems, Brown mocked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback by sharing a photo on social media that showed Gisele and Brown embracing after the Super Bowl three seasons ago.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut

WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OK! Magazine

Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice."Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."The Tampa Bay...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Day Off Video

What's a day off look like for one of college sports' most-famous athletes?. Olivia Dunne, a gymnast for the LSU Tigers, is one of the most-followed athletes in all of college sports. She has millions of followers across platforms. The LSU Tigers gymnast is most followed on TikTok. She recently...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TMZ.com

Drake Celebrates 36th Birthday, Big Names Show Up to Party in Miami

Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in true Drake fashion ... bringin' a bunch of big names to the club to party -- and even raffling off some HUGE prizes to the crowd!. Drizzy's big shindig went down Monday night at Sexy Fish in Miami ... and the rapper was giving partygoers the chance at $5k gift cards, $10k in cash, Chanel bags, and even a Rolex!!!
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world trolls Tom Brady over divorce news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen filed a divorce settlement in Florida on Friday, ending their 13-year marriage. TMZ first reported the news. The divorce comes with Brady fresh off a Thursday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss marked the worst start...
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy