South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO