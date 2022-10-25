Read full article on original website
knewsradio.com
Officers Roundup Thirty-Eight Dogs Running Around Mecca, North Shore
Riverside County animal control officers have impounded 38 dogs during a sweep through Mecca and North Shore. The sweep was conducted to ensure public safety. Riverside County Animal Services Field Services Commander Josh Sisler says “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween. “We have too many dogs roaming freely, some of these dogs are feral and form packs.”
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
'Very Calm, Gentle' Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 6 Years at California Shelter
Chesbro the rescue pup is ready to charm you. The shelter dog is currently a resident at the Humane Society of the Desert in North Palm Springs, California, and has been for six years. According to Cali Trevino, who handles social media and marketing for the shelter, Chesbro arrived at...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Residence built in 2019 is a rare modern home on the tour
Joe Fass loves coming home. It wasn’t that he didn’t before he and his wife Dianne moved to the house on Lucas Lane near the Redlands Municipal Airport, but now, he said, “The feeling of space, of coming home, trumps where I’ve been.”. Joe and Dianne...
z1077fm.com
Sheriff seeking owners of neglected animals from July animal cruelty and neglect case
Following up on a Yucca Valley animal cruelty case from July, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station is seeking the owners of animals recovered from Leslie McMillan’s Yucca Valley residence. McMillan was arrested on July 15 on suspicion of animal cruelty and neglect. Sheriff’s Deputies say that McMillan kept the seven horses, 30 dogs, 15 cats, and 20 Guinea pigs on her property in the 8000 block Warren Vista, and that they tried to assist her in placing the animals in rescues and shelters, but she refused.
ukenreport.com
Cactus Spring Trail (to Horsethief Creek)
Autumn leaves can be enjoyed along Horsethief Creek on the Cactus Spring Trail. Coachella Valley day hikers can enjoy fall colors in the Santa Rosa Mountains on the Cactus Spring Trail. The 5-miles round trip hike to Horsethief Creek sports a 900 feet elevation gain in the Santa Rosa Wilderness...
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
knewsradio.com
Father Arrested In Running Springs
A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
thepalmspringspost.com
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
AGU Blogosphere
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains
Yucaipa: a remarkable debris flow video from the San Bernardino Mountains. On Tuesday a remarkable video was posted to Twitter showing a series of debris flows at Yucaipa in the San Bernadino Mountains of California:- . The video is also on Youtube. This series of debris flows, which occurred over...
redlandscommunitynews.com
O’Campo’s Restaurant offers dishes from Mexico City and elsewhere
It has been more than 20 years since I first reviewed O’Campo’s in Yucaipa, and the menu hasn’t changed significantly since then. There are a few dishes from Mexico City as well as a wide array of items from all over Mexico. We started with a tender...
Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard
The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Castle Park transforms into Castle Dark
Ellina Abovian was live in Riverside with a preview of Castle Park’s transformation into the fright-filled Castle Dark. The eerie Halloween attraction is open Friday through Sunday. For more information and tickets, visit Castle Dark’s website. Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 26, 2022.
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
gosbcta.com
SB Connect Shuttle Provides a Safe, Easy Connection between San Bernardino Transit Center and Downtown Offices and Courts
Every day, thousands of people travel to Downtown San Bernardino – County employees, customers of County services, jurors and others who need to get to Superior Court. Starting this week, public transportation will deliver them right to their destination – easily and safely. The new SB Connect shuttle...
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
z1077fm.com
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review Land Use Compliance Report and Development Update
The Yucca Valley Planning Commission will review the Land Use request for authorization to increase the number of overnight occupants to fourteen and seven vehicles in the short-term vacation rental unit at 8079 Emerson Avenue. The Commission will also review the Development Update of the Blue Star RV Temporary Use Permit. Finally, the Commission will review a Native Plant Permit Application at 5047 Brisbane Avenue and the Desert Native Plant Specialist report.
