Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Ja'Marr Chase out? Latest injury updates, timeline for return to Bengals
The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Tom Brady, Buccaneers will be behind Falcons or Panthers in NFC South standings after Week 8
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were supposed to roll over the NFC South, otherwise known as the NFL's weakest division in 2022. Now, they will be in second place at the halfway point of the season. Tampa Bay lost a third consecutive game with Thursday night's 27-22 home loss to...
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 8 game
The Jets will host the Patriots at MetLife Stadium for a showdown between two AFC East rivals. If you looked at this Week 8 matchup before the start of the season, you probably wouldn't have expected it to matter much in the NFL's bigger picture. Instead, this matchup between New York and New England could have wild card implications down the line.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why do the Jaguars always play in the NFL's London games?
The Jaguars are headed back to London. On Sunday, Jacksonville will take on the Broncos for the third NFL game played in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium played host to the first two games, where the Vikings defeated the Saints and the Giants defeated the Packers. For this Sunday's...
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Tom Brady ever lost three games in a row? Bucs QB on longest losing streak in 20 years
Tom Brady is still making history. It's just painful history. It was a night to forget for Brady and the Buccaneers on Thursday. Not only was Tampa Bay downed by Baltimore in a juiceless, 27-22 home loss, but Brady also hit some career lows in the matchup. Brady was flirting...
McCaffrey throws, catches, rushes for TDs, Niners rout Rams, 31-14
Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.Garoppolo passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco scored 24 unanswered...
ng-sportingnews.com
Ryan Fitzpatrick rips 'broken' Tom Brady, Buccaneers offense after another dud on 'Thursday Night Football'
Of all the NFL's simmering beefs, few are as curious as Tom Brady and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The future Hall of Famer and veteran QB-turned-television analyst haven't always seen eye-to-eye over the years, with Fitzmagic accusing the GOAT of disliking him on more than one occasion. Whether it was refusing to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Bills-Packers Showdown tournaments
To cap off the Week 8 Sunday slate, Buffalo welcomes Green Bay into Highmark Stadium in this week's edition of Sunday Night Football. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills currently sit as hefty 11-point favorites with an over/under of 47.5 points. This cross-conference matchup features numerous big-name playmakers on both sides of the field (Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones), as it should be entertaining to field a DraftKings Showdown lineup to end your Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson puts fan's 'Pay 'Em Now' sign on display after 'Thursday Night Football' win
Ravens fans want the team's front office to know they would like to see Lamar Jackson get paid. So does the Baltimore quarterback. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football," Jackson spotted a fan with a sign that read "Pay 'Em Now" and included Jackson's No. 8.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Brandin Cooks impacting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Three impact wide receivers, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Brandin Cooks, landed on their respective team's injury reports and are all listed as "questionable" ahead of Sunday's slate of late-afternoon games. Before locking in your lineup for Week 8, it's important to check in to see the statuses for these fantasy-relevant wide receivers because there aren't as many potential waiver-wire pivots if these players are declared "out."
ng-sportingnews.com
Mark Andrews injury update: Ravens TE leaves 'Thursday Night Football' with shoulder injury
The Ravens' offense struggled in the first half on "Thursday Night Football," and Lamar Jackson was without his top receiving option for the rest of the contest. Tight end Mark Andrews left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury. The team first announced that Andrews was questionable to return and then said later that he was out.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ravens' Justin Tucker roasts Russell Wilson's airplane workout, catchphrase on team flight
Russell Wilson's meme-orable season made the rounds on social media again early on Friday. And the Broncos weren't even playing. Instead, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made fun of the struggling Denver quarterback following his team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football." He took aim at Wilson during a 16-minute Instagram Live stream from teammate Marlon Humphrey on the team's flight back to Baltimore.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Week 8 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts
It's another light NFL Sunday slate, as there is yet another London game that will take some action away from the main afternoon windows. The Broncos and the Jaguars are crossing the pond to play at Wembley Stadium in Week 8. That extra stand-alone game will lighten the NFL Sunday load a bit; so, too, will the bye-week absences of the Chargers and the Chiefs.
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James disavows Cowboys fandom due to moral concerns, announces he now roots for the Deshaun Watson-led Browns
LeBron James has a morality clause for his fandom. The Lakers star has long been been one of the Cowboys' highest-profile supporters, attending numerous Dallas games and publicly declaring his fandom for the team on numerous occasions. However, James isn't rooting for the team anymore. In a recent Instagram Live...
Comments / 0