The Bengals are expected to be without Ja'Marr Chase, the team's top offensive weapon and one of the NFL's top pass-catching threats, for several weeks. The second-year receiver is dealing with a hip injury suffered in his and Joe Burrow's Week 6 return to New Orleans. He had seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 victory over the Saints, and exhibited no obvious injury during or after the game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO