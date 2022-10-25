ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

mutigers.com

Cross Country Set For SEC Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Cross Country will compete in the SEC Cross Country Championships on Friday in Oxford, Miss. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The women will run the 6k title race at 10:08 a.m. with the men's team to follow in the 8k...
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Closing Out the Regular Season: Soccer Heads to No. 14 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The University of Missouri soccer team looks to finish the regular season strong at No. 21 South Carolina Thursday, Oct. 27. The contest will play a major role in determining the team's fate for postseason play, and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT at Eugene E. Stone III Stadium.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Football Takes On No. 25 South Carolina For Mayor's Cup Saturday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On Saturday, October 29, University of Missouri football will compete for the Mayor's Cup in Columbia, S.C. vs. the hosting South Carolina Gamecocks. Mizzou (3-4, 1-3 SEC) and the No. 25 Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT from Williams-Brice Stadium with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
COLUMBIA, MO
mutigers.com

Jenna McCormick Named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri sophomore Jenna McCormick was named to the 2022 Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, announced the league office Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is the first time McCormick has earned the honor. The midfielder has not let her inability to be on the field with...
COLUMBIA, MO

