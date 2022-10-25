Read full article on original website
Princess Lilibet
4d ago
Considering that Prince Harry said it on national TV that he hates the UK People and the UK media...i highly doubt if they are ever moving back to the place that they hate so much.
Reply
19
Rosemary Day Robb
4d ago
If they are considering moving into Windsor Castle (which I highly doubt they are) becoming working royals again should become a requirement
Reply
14
Faith Flemming
4d ago
Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving in they are the real royals not Harry or Megan they do absolutely nothing for the royal family they do not deserve any free bee from the king 👑
Reply
14
Related
epicstream.com
Prince William Forced to Confirm His Relationship With Kate Middleton During a Never Have I Ever Game? Prince of Wales’ Ex-girlfriend Carly Massy-Birch Outed Him
Prince William dated a handful of women before he eventually ended up with Kate Middleton, and there's no denying the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship were very much like a fairytale. After dating for a decade, with two brief breakups in between, the couple finally tied the knot in 2011.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry’s Alleged Biological Dad James Hewitt Previously Revealed Why ‘There’s No Possibility’ They Could Be Related
Prince Harry has been making headlines amid rumors that he is not biologically related to King Charles. Some trolls are convinced that Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship is even strained because they are not related to each other. Table of contents. Prince Harry Rumored To Be Related To...
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Are Poised for a Tiara Moment as King Charles Hosts First State Visit
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are set to dazzle in stunning headpieces as King Charles III hosts his first state visit as monarch next month. Buckingham Palace announced that the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe, will be in the U.K. between Nov. 22 and 24.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Kate Middleton Showed She Had More of a Problem With Prince Harry Than Meghan During Walkabout, According to Body Language Expert
A body language expert analyzed footage from the walkabout where the Sussexes joined the Waleses and noted that Kate appeared to have more of a issue with Harry than Meghan.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
iheart.com
Royal Family Shares New Portrait Taken Before Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
The Royal Family has released a new portrait of working members of the family that was taken the day before Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral. The photo, taken at Buckingham Palace, features Britain's new monarch King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. The latter couple is now referred to as The Prince and Princess of Wales after receiving the titles from King Charles following the death of the Queen on September 8th.
Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Prince William’s ‘Greatest Fan,’ According to Expert
Kate Middleton's body language suggests she's still Prince William's "greatest fan," according to an expert who explained how Kate subtly shows her affection.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
Prince Harry Has No Idea Why People Call Him Harry Instead Of His Real Name
Did you know Prince Harry's name isn't actually "Harry"?
epicstream.com
Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life
Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Prince Harry Unmistakenly Expressed His Anger During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry is still very angry with his family and made that known with his body language the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, according to an expert.
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
In Style
Queen Camilla Was Reportedly "Behind" Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 Breakup
Long before Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Prince and Princess of Wales, they were just two young adults navigating the beginning of a relationship, which included a shocking three-month split back in 2007. And while it may not have lasted long (and the couple is currently happily married with three children), additional details surrounding the split have revealed what — or rather, who — may have played a key role in the royal breakup.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Comments / 19