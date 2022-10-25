Read full article on original website
Arrest made in Bailey-Kermit Ave. shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Bailey and Kermit Avenues, the Buffalo Police Department announced Thursday. Following an investigation by the Gun Violence Unit, Andrew Bostic, 59, was identified as a suspect in the Oct. 23 shooting where a 52-year-old woman […]
Buffalo police make arrest in connection to shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest has been made in connection to an October shooting on Bailey and Kermit Avenue.
Buffalo man arrested on gun charge following search
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a gun charge following a search at an apartment on Fargo Street. Following an anonymous tip, police say they initiated an investigation into the activities of 33-year-old Gerard Gisendaner and conducted a search Wednesday. During the search, a loaded pistol was recovered. He was charged with […]
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
A young woman recovering after a crash that left her paralyzed, family speaks
The family of 18-year-old Gabby Kranock speaks while she recovers from a crash that happened in Portville, which left her paralyzed below the shoulders.
“It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun”: 198 crash victim’s family speaks out
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amanda Maxwell, the mother 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper, on Monday morning received a call that no parent ever wants to receive. “It was a freak accident of kids just trying to live their lives, but they chose the wrong fun.” Maxwell received the call during her prenatal appointment that her 14-year-old daughter, […]
Orchard Park man facing multiple felonies after reports of shots fired, police say
Officials say that at approximately 1:12 a.m., the Orchard Park 911 center received multiple calls of shots being fired at a building on Webster Road.
McKinley High School shelter-in-place lifted after ‘unauthorized individuals’ got inside
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students and staff at McKinley High School in North Buffalo were put under a shelter-in-place Monday after “unauthorized individuals” got inside the school. The school was placed into lockdown in the afternoon after a “reported altercation,” a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson told News 4. The district was later alerted that unauthorized […]
Man sentenced for Pearl St. shooting
A Buffalo man will spend 9 years in prison for a May shooting that wounded two people 24-year-old Kyle M. Mickens fired multiple shots from an illegal gun into a moving vehicle on the 400 block of Pearl Street in the City of Buffalo.
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
McKinley High parent: "I'm not an intruder, I'm a concerned parent"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ebony Scott is the mother of three McKinley High School students. She said on Monday, her daughter, a senior, was involved in a fight with another senior. The school called Scott to provide transportation for her daughter who was being suspended. Scott said about a half-hour...
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
Three arrests made following terroristic threats to Buffalo public school
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that three people were arrested following terroristic threats made towards a Buffalo public school on social media.
Update: Erie County Sheriff's Office announce child has been located
HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office has cancelled a missing alert for a Holland child. In a tweet the Sheriff's Office shared that Haileigh Roberts, 13, has been located and returned her guardians.
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
Rochester Man Shot on City's West Side
A Rochester man is recovering, after a shooting on the city's west side. Police say the man in his 20s was hit once in the upper body on Reynolds St. shortly after noon, and drove himself to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Car crash that killed 4 teens in Buffalo may be linked to TikTok challenge
A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge.
Concerns over ‘Kia Challenge’ grow after deaths of Buffalo teens
"This tragedy in Buffalo with these kids who had their entire lives ahead of them cut short because of a stupid decision that they made for social media clout," said Sgt. Woodward.
