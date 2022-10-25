ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumpkin County, GA

accesswdun.com

Games2Watch: Dawson-Lumpkin, NoFo-GHS are must see

With the 2022 regular season approaching the end, several teams still are playing volleyball with state playoff seeding and region titles. This week, we've got two massive showdowns on the list for region titles, and those two are this week's Games2Watch. Of course, other games on the slate have state...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: GHS, NoFo set for biggest showdown in years at City Park

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — North Forsyth coach Robert Craft didn’t call his team plain, but when asked to describe the difference between his Raiders and Gainesville, the idea of substance over style quickly came forward. “There’s nothing flashy about us,” Craft said on Wednesday as they prepared for their...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Eagles 1 win from ending long playoff drought

COMMERCE, Ga. — It’s been a LOOOOOOONG 13 years since East Jackson has gotten a chance to play beyond early November. It’s been a half-dozen years since they even sniffed a possibility of making the playoffs. But that’s exactly where East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus and his...
COMMERCE, GA
accesswdun.com

Cross country: NHall, Wesleyan sweep 8-4A, 7-3A region titles at Unicoi

CLEVELAND, Ga. — North Hall swept the Region 8-4A boys and girls cross country titles on Tuesday at the Unicoi State Park course. The top four teams, and the top six individual finishers, regardless of whether they are a member of a qualifying team, all moved on to the State Championship meet set for Nov. 4 & 5 in Carrollton.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Bulldogs-Gators baseball exhibition set for Friday In Jacksonville

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will face the Florida Gators on Friday in Jacksonville in a planned 10-inning exhibition at 121 Financial Ball Park. First pitch is at 6:32 p.m., and a fireworks show is planned after the game. Georgia will be the home team against Florida...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
accesswdun.com

New labor report shows Georgia has the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years

The latest employment report was released by the Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. The unemployment rate in Gainesville is down five-tenths of a percent over the month. That percentage was consistent with the numbers across Northeast Georgia. Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, Mark Butler, said in the report that the unemployment rate was 2 percent in September. A year ago, the rate was 2.4 percent.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men

Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
CORNELIA, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road

A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Record number of students participate in 2022 Northeast Georgia Skills Challenge

Nearly 300 high school students participated in Wednesday’s Northeast Georgia Skills Challenge hosted by Carroll Daniel Construction in partnership with the Associated General Contractors of Georgia. The challenge started at 8:30 a.m. at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Hall County. The AGC Skills challenge series allows students to show...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Herschel Walker holds Unite Georgia bus stop rally in Dawsonville

Walker pit-stopped at the Dawsonville, Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Tuesday morning and spoke with voters on key issues. Crowds gathered under the pavilion up the hill from the Racing Hall of Fame and cheered as Republican candidate Herschel Walker delivered his speech. He touched on many of the major issues his platform aims to address if he is elected to the United States Senate. Walker is currently running against Democratic incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.
DAWSONVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
Lima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul

The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
ATHENS, GA

