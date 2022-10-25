Read full article on original website
Games2Watch: Dawson-Lumpkin, NoFo-GHS are must see
With the 2022 regular season approaching the end, several teams still are playing volleyball with state playoff seeding and region titles. This week, we've got two massive showdowns on the list for region titles, and those two are this week's Games2Watch. Of course, other games on the slate have state...
Football: GHS, NoFo set for biggest showdown in years at City Park
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — North Forsyth coach Robert Craft didn’t call his team plain, but when asked to describe the difference between his Raiders and Gainesville, the idea of substance over style quickly came forward. “There’s nothing flashy about us,” Craft said on Wednesday as they prepared for their...
Football: Eagles 1 win from ending long playoff drought
COMMERCE, Ga. — It’s been a LOOOOOOONG 13 years since East Jackson has gotten a chance to play beyond early November. It’s been a half-dozen years since they even sniffed a possibility of making the playoffs. But that’s exactly where East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus and his...
Cross country: NHall, Wesleyan sweep 8-4A, 7-3A region titles at Unicoi
CLEVELAND, Ga. — North Hall swept the Region 8-4A boys and girls cross country titles on Tuesday at the Unicoi State Park course. The top four teams, and the top six individual finishers, regardless of whether they are a member of a qualifying team, all moved on to the State Championship meet set for Nov. 4 & 5 in Carrollton.
Softball finals: Buford, East Forsyth advance, Union Co. falls in opening round
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A pair of area teams got off to solid starts on Wednesday in the opening round of the State Fastpitch Softball tournament at the Olympic Softball Complex. East Forsyth got its first-ever win in Columbus in Class 4A with a nail-biting 2-0 win over Islands. The...
Football: Cooper rushes for 251, passes for 178 in win over White County
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Cooper Scott led Lumpkin County's second-quarter explosion to lift the Indians to a 56-35 win over White County last week. The senior quarterback toted the load for the Indians, rushing for 251 yards and four TDs and passing for 179 yards and one score. His performance...
Bulldogs-Gators baseball exhibition set for Friday In Jacksonville
ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team will face the Florida Gators on Friday in Jacksonville in a planned 10-inning exhibition at 121 Financial Ball Park. First pitch is at 6:32 p.m., and a fireworks show is planned after the game. Georgia will be the home team against Florida...
Former NHall standout, UGA safety Dan Jackson out vs. Florida, maybe the season
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia safety Dan Jackson is facing foot surgery that could end his season. Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday night that Jackson, tied for sixth on the team in tackles, won’t be available for No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s game against Florida in Jacksonville. Jackson,...
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Albany Herald
Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position. Kirby Smart QB Commits.
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
New labor report shows Georgia has the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years
The latest employment report was released by the Department of Labor (DOL) on Thursday. The unemployment rate in Gainesville is down five-tenths of a percent over the month. That percentage was consistent with the numbers across Northeast Georgia. Georgia’s Labor Commissioner, Mark Butler, said in the report that the unemployment rate was 2 percent in September. A year ago, the rate was 2.4 percent.
Truck flips near Cornelia, injures two men
Two men were hurt when the truck they were in overturned onto its roof near Cornelia Saturday night. The Georgia State Patrol said the truck driven by Freddie Looney, 74, of Lavonia was traveling south on the Ga. 365 offramp to Ga. 385, entered a right curve, lost control, and left the road.
Gainesville man killed Monday in two-vehicle wreck on Price Road
A Gainesville motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon off Price Road near Will Wallace Road. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Joshua Alexander Navarro, 31, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on Price Road at about 5:40 p.m. A car driven by Andres Escanuela Campa, 56, of Gainesville, was also traveling eastbound on Price Road.
Record number of students participate in 2022 Northeast Georgia Skills Challenge
Nearly 300 high school students participated in Wednesday’s Northeast Georgia Skills Challenge hosted by Carroll Daniel Construction in partnership with the Associated General Contractors of Georgia. The challenge started at 8:30 a.m. at Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center in Hall County. The AGC Skills challenge series allows students to show...
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
Herschel Walker holds Unite Georgia bus stop rally in Dawsonville
Walker pit-stopped at the Dawsonville, Georgia Racing Hall of Fame Tuesday morning and spoke with voters on key issues. Crowds gathered under the pavilion up the hill from the Racing Hall of Fame and cheered as Republican candidate Herschel Walker delivered his speech. He touched on many of the major issues his platform aims to address if he is elected to the United States Senate. Walker is currently running against Democratic incumbent Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
Lima News
Dr. Jessica Johnson: Looking into Herschel Walker’s soul
The Georgia Senate race between GOP nominee Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock has a belligerent nature of combativeness that will go down to the wire on Nov. 8. When Walker first announced his candidacy in August of last year, I, like many native Georgians, was intrigued by his...
