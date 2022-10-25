ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aiexpress.io

Google Cloud improves security, adds CNAPP integration with Lacework

Securing the cloud isn’t straightforward. Enterprises working in hybrid and multicloud environments have so many disparate methods and apps working without delay that it may be tough to make sure there aren’t any vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of. Not to mention detecting energetic exploitation of those entry factors.
geekwire.com

Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles

Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
TechRadar

Microsoft cloud success helps push revenue, offsets Windows and PC drops

Microsoft has announced (opens in new tab) strong Q1 2023 financial results thanks largely to the success of its cloud services, despite losses in its flagship Windows PC vector. The company’s Microsoft Cloud division raked in $25.7 billion worth of revenue in the quarter, a 24% increase from the same...
TechRadar

Microsoft Teams is officially more popular than email for most businesses

Microsoft Teams has retained its position as the most popular online collaboration tool in enterprise, even after the height of its popularity seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. The claim was made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, speaking (opens in new tab) on an earnings call for the company's Q1 2023...
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefastmode.com

Vodafone, Samsung Collaborate with Marvell to Run 5G O-RAN Commercial Pilot in Germany

Vodafone and Samsung Electronics announced that they are jointly cooperating with major silicon provider Marvell to accelerate the performance and adoption of 5G Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) across Europe. In addition to Open RAN’s unique multi-vendor benefits, which allow operators to mix and match different software and hardware, this...
thefastmode.com

Open Systems Launches MDR+ IoT to Protect Connected Devices & OT Apps

Open Systems, a provider of next-gen managed detection and response (MDR) services announced the launch of MDR+ IoT, which extends the 24x7 security monitoring of its MDR+, a next generation managed detection and response (MDR) service, to protect connected devices used in Internet of Things (IoT) and Operational Technology (OT) applications.
Tech Dirt

Daily Deal: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle

Whether you’re just starting out your IT journey or wanting to boost your IT skills, this 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle, full of practice exam questions and theory, is just the right package for you! With 14 eBooks from ExamsDigest, it will give you a walkthrough of the basics to advanced aspects of networking, hardware, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The included eBooks are assured to be up-to-date to catch up with the current exam objectives of CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google. It’s on sale for $20.
itsecuritywire.com

Microsoft M12 Leads USD 25 Million Valence Security Series A

Valence Security, an early-stage firm with origins in Israel, has piqued the curiosity of venture capitalists. The company has secured a USD 25 million Series A fundraising round headed by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund, exactly a year after emerging from stealth with aggressive intentions to attack software-as-a-service (SaaS) application security. Valence Security has now secured USD 32 million in total investment, providing a runway for the business to expand out its SSPM (SaaS Security Posture Management) platform in a profitable but congested sector.
tipranks.com

Oracle, Nvidia announce multi-year accelerated computing partnership

Oracle (ORCL) and Nvidia (NVDA) announced a multi-year partnership "to help customers solve business challenges" with accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. The collaboration aims to bring the full Nvidia accelerated computing stack to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle "is adding tens of thousands more NVIDIA GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI’s AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and storage, this provides enterprises a broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale," the companies said in a statement.
ffnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: “Grabyourwallet!” – Alex Bowen, HSBC Hong Kong; Kurt Schmid, Netcetera and Alex Gatiragas, Giesecke + Devrient in ‘The Fintech Magazine’

Could digital wallets put banks back at the centre of their customers’ universe? We hear from three experts who believe institutions big and small are finally beginning to grasp the opportunity they represent. CB Insights’ 2022 report Future Of The Wallet: How AI Advisors, Digital IDs, And Wearables Are...
aircargoweek.com

FedEx integrates WhatsApp notifications into digital e-commerce delivery solution

FedEx Express is enhancing its services with delivery notifications and personalised options now available on WhatsApp. The integration of one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps into the FedEx Delivery Manager International (FDMi) e-commerce solution is being launched in nine markets in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) region – Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
ZDNet

SAS touts integration with Singapore toolkit to help operationalise responsible AI adoption

SAS Institute has integrated its data analytics management platform with a software toolkit released by Singapore's Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to help financial institutions ensure they are using artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly. The move aims to address a common challenge these businesses face incorporating core principles governing the ethical use of AI.
thefastmode.com

Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS

Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
The Associated Press

Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- In just under a year since exiting stealth in 2021, Valence Security, the industry leader in SaaS security remediation, is announcing its $25 million Series A round led by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund with participation from seed investor YL Ventures and additional investors including Porsche Ventures, Akamai Technologies, Alumni Ventures and Michael Fey, CEO of Island and former president of Symantec. This new investment round brings Valence’s total funding to $32 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005190/en/ Valence Security Announces $25M Series A to Scale Delivery of Collaborative SaaS Security Remediation Solutions to Customers (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
bitcoinist.com

Google Unveils New Blockchain Node Engine

Google is rolling out a new blockchain node engine for web3 devs this week, according to a press release on Thursday. This latest initiative from the powerhouse tech firm reflects a continued investment into web3 infrastructure, and looks to be another stepping-stone ‘win’ for the company in building goodwill with web3 developers.

