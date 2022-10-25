Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill
CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
Effingham Radio
ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
wsiu.org
One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County
One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
KFVS12
1 in custody after report of possible shots fired at home off Hwy. 177
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection with a report of possible shots fired at a home off of Highway 177. Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene of a home on Cedar Hills Lane off of Highway 177. According to the Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale police investigating early morning shooting, victim's condition unknown
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Carbondale that sent a victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Rawlings St.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Paducah men arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs in vehicle
PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD, and paraphernalia in a vehicle. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a car occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gaia and 55-year-old Jay Clark after observing traffic infractions.
kbsi23.com
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way
WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man facing several felony charges after traffic stop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after a traffic stop on October 23. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle near Broadway and Clark Street. Kaydence Kyler Robertson, 20, Cape Girardeau faces charges of a Class D felony of unlawful...
wsiu.org
Police identify the victim and the suspect in a deadly Carbondale shooting
Police have identified the victim and the suspect in the deadly shooting Sunday morning in Carbondale. Investigators say the victim was 19-year-old Jacob Gary of Marion. The suspect wanted for the murder is 20-year-old Daurice Morse from Cairo. Police say the two were acquaintances and were involved in an ongoing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah woman accused of stealing over $6,000 of merchandise arrested, charged with two felonies
PADUCAH — Paducah police have arrested a woman they believe stole $6,500 worth of merchandise from two local retailers by pretending to use self-checkout kiosks. According to a release from the Paducah Police department, 29-year-year old Precious Burnside was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking after being accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from two Walmart stores in Paducah.
kbsi23.com
Paducah couple facing numerous drug charges after deputies find meth, other drugs
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces several charges after detectives made an undercover methamphetamine purchase. Phillip G. Stout, 40, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs., possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in methamphetamine).
KFVS12
Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County traffic stop leads to drug charges for passenger
A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in connection to Paducah drug investigation
PADUCAH — Four people were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they found drugs and paraphernalia in a Paducah home. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug investigation. They...
kfmo.com
Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck
(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
Three teens charged in connection to Paducah convenience store robbery
PADUCAH — Three teenagers have been arrested in Paducah after police say they stole from a local convenience store. The Paducah Police Department says the teens — ages 13, 16 and 17 — face criminal charges in connection to an incident at Superway on North 8th Street.
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
