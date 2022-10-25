(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO