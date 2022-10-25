ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell Hill, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kbsi23.com

Pinckneyville man dies in crash near Campbell Hill

CAMPBELL HILL, Ill. (KBSI) – A Pinckneyville man was killed in a crash Monday in rural Campbell Hill. It happened on Brick Plant Road about 1.3 miles west of Hwy. 4 at 4:13 p.m. Brandon Lee Jones, 37, of Pinckneyville was driving a gray 2009 Chevrolet Impala westbound on...
CAMPBELL HILL, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Investigating Fatal Traffic Crash In Alexander County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 22:. Interstate 57 at milepost 1, near Cairo, Alexander County. October 25, 2022 at approximately 4:52 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2023 Red Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Dennis L. Davidson, 67-year-old male from...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

One person died in a crash Monday in Jackson County

One person died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday afternoon near Campbell Hill. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department reports Brandon Lee Jones of Pinckneyville was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Brick Plant Road in rural Campbell Hill. Investigators say Jones lost control of his vehicle, left...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Paducah men arrested after traffic stop uncovers drugs in vehicle

PADUCAH — Two Paducah men were arrested Wednesday after deputies conducted a traffic stop and discovered methamphetamine, Xanax, LSD, and paraphernalia in a vehicle. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies stopped a car occupied by 33-year-old Joshua Gaia and 55-year-old Jay Clark after observing traffic infractions.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Route 37 north of Villa Way

WILLIAMSOM COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person was killed and three others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County Friday afternoon. It happened on Illinois Route 37 just north of Villa Way about 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 21. A 31-year-old woman from Marion, Ill. was driving 2022 gray...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah woman accused of stealing over $6,000 of merchandise arrested, charged with two felonies

PADUCAH — Paducah police have arrested a woman they believe stole $6,500 worth of merchandise from two local retailers by pretending to use self-checkout kiosks. According to a release from the Paducah Police department, 29-year-year old Precious Burnside was arrested Wednesday evening on two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking after being accused of stealing $6,600 worth of merchandise from two Walmart stores in Paducah.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah couple facing numerous drug charges after deputies find meth, other drugs

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces several charges after detectives made an undercover methamphetamine purchase. Phillip G. Stout, 40, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs., possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in methamphetamine).
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Man sentenced for 1st degree murder of Carbondale man

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A man accused of killing a Carbondale man learned his fate in a Jackson County courtroom on Tuesday, October 25. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez, Freddie Ray Glasser, of Carbondale and formally of Dolores, Colorado, was sentenced to 44 years in the Illinois Department of corrections after pleading guilty to first degree murder.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County traffic stop leads to drug charges for passenger

A traffic stop in Ballard County ended with the arrest of a passenger on drug charges. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Tuesday night. A back-seat passenger, Michael Burton of Helena, Arkansas, was searched and allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Four arrested in connection to Paducah drug investigation

PADUCAH — Four people were arrested Wednesday after deputies say they found drugs and paraphernalia in a Paducah home. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Butler Lane Wednesday afternoon in connection to a drug investigation. They...
PADUCAH, KY
kfmo.com

Woman Dies in Perry County Wreck

(Perry County, MO) A woman from Bismarck, 29 year old Morgan L. Kemp, is dead after she was killed in a traffic accident in Perry County Sunday afternoon just before 5 o'clock. Reports from the Higwhay Patrol show Kemp's car was headed east on Route J, near Perry County Road 724, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car skidded off the road, crashed into a sign, and ran down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. Kemp was not wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
SANDOVAL, IL
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
CHARLESTON, MO

