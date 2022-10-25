ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Louisa, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Raceland Worthington High School football team will have a game with Lawrence County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy

MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
PIKEVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Tourism draws in big bucks for Harlan County

The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update during a recent meeting on the state of tourism from Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington. “Tourism is such an interesting economic engine in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We actually haven’t shared our economic impact numbers for this year. The very first thing in your packet is our economic numbers.”
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
KENTUCKY STATE
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

County approves bid on truck

During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck

ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy