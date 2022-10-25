Read full article on original website
Louisa, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Raceland Worthington High School football team will have a game with Lawrence County High School on October 28, 2022, 16:20:00.
wymt.com
Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy
MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.
wymt.com
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
harlanenterprise.net
Tourism draws in big bucks for Harlan County
The Harlan County Chamber of Commerce heard an update during a recent meeting on the state of tourism from Harlan City Tourism Director Brandon Pennington. “Tourism is such an interesting economic engine in Harlan County,” Pennington said. “We actually haven’t shared our economic impact numbers for this year. The very first thing in your packet is our economic numbers.”
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
wymt.com
Two EKY educators selected for 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Eastern Kentucky educators were recently selected for a special honor at the state level. Last week, the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) announced the selection of 11 educators for its 2022-2023 Innovative Teacher Cohort. Among those joining the team are Amy Newsome from Adams...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
harlanenterprise.net
County approves bid on truck
During the regular meeting for October, the Harlan County Fiscal Court accepted a bid from an Ohio company for a Mack truck the court had put up for bid. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the magistrates up to speed on the specifics of the process. “The auction ended on...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Driver indicted in Estill Co. fatal wreck
ESTILL COUNTY – The driver in a 2021 fatal wreck has now been indicted. The wreck resulted in the death of a Powell County man and serious injuries to a Salyersville man. Marsha Maggard, 38 years old of Irvine, is now facing charges of first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter. While she was being held at the Three Forks Regional Jail, she has since been released, with her next court hearing in the case slated for December 6 at 12:30 p.m.
wymt.com
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
wymt.com
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
Logan County, West Virginia Assistant Superintendent’s retirement approved
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Logan County, West Virginia’s Assistant Superintendent, Darlene Dingess-Adkins’, request to retire has been approved by the Board of Education. The retirement is effective Nov. 30. Meanwhile, the West Virginia Board of Education is set to meet in a special session later this week. According to the Department of Education’s website, […]
wymt.com
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen. He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable. The funeral is scheduled...
spectrumnews1.com
‘Our new normal’: After flood disaster, Letcher County family starts over with new home
NEON, Ky. — Philip Fleming remembered the sound of the creek surging up under the home in Neon that used to belong to his grandparents—the one he spent almost two years fixing up. “I’d never seen water move that fast,” he recalled. “It was like it had pressure...
wymt.com
Woman charged with third-offense DUI, injuring Wayne County teen
WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Wayne County woman is charged with driving under the influence for the third time and injuring a teenage girl in a crash, court records show. Lisa Harper, 47, was charged this week after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Harper is charged with third-offense...
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
Kentucky deputies take 130 grams of drugs, man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs. Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away […]
wymt.com
EKY county awarded more than $1 million grant for new campground, bringing tourism to area
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Fiscal Court was awarded a $1.5 million dollar grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Fund. It is to help build the Rowdy Trailhead and Campground project. ”We are wanting to get into tourism, we...
wymt.com
‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there. “Everybody has left these...
