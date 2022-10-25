As scooped here a couple of weeks ago, San Leandro’s popular Sons of Liberty Alehouse has indeed opened its second location in downtown Livermore. The new outpost from husband-wife team Tom and Teresa Lawrie kicked off operations over the weekend and will be serving upscale tavern fare like fried brussels sprouts; mac and cheese with gouda, Gruyère, sharp cheddar, and garlic herb breadcrumbs; beer-battered fish and chips; duck carnitas tacos; and more (check out the menus here). A handful of seasonal salads are also on the menu, as well as wine and a robust selection of craft beer and classic and signature cocktails. Also on tap for you weekend brunch warriors: the Livermore location offers full brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with such offerings as a biscuit breakfast sandwich, smoked brisket hash, and chilaquiles rojo with organic corn tortillas (plus a selection of brunch cocktails).

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO