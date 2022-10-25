Read full article on original website
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
Golden State Warriors Named the Most Valuable Team in the NBA at $7 BillionAnthony J LynchLos Angeles, CA
Cool Things to Do at the Presidio in San FranciscoThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Stanford's football ticket incentive goes viral amid attendance woes
Stanford football was offering a "free trial" to the two final home games of the year against Washington State and BYU as attendance has been sparse.
stnonline.com
College Football Player Dies After Being Hit by School Bus
San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died on Friday morning after being hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, reported ESPN News. Officer Mike Lee, who was reportedly authorized to give details of the incident, said the crash took place two blocks from the San Jose State campus. The school bus was reportedly transporting around 14 students and had a green light when it entered an intersection.
Half Moon Bay Review
Cabrillo Unified will help pave road for school access
At its October meeting, the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board accepted plans to pave a dirt road that connects the Half Moon Bay High School campus to Highway 92. The board gave its approval to the project without discussion. The action also included acceptance of a bid from Andreini...
NBC Sports
Five takeaways about Howard Terminal from Oakland Council Member
Where do things stand with the Athletics' ballpark project at Howard Terminal? Oakland mayoral candidate and District 6 Council Member Loren Taylor spoke with NBC Sports California in a recent interview about what lies ahead. Here are five takeaways from the conversation. There will be no Oakland binding vote on...
KTVU FOX 2
$800M Powerball Jackpot up for grabs, players flock to San Jose 7-Eleven
Powerball held its largest drawing of the year with $700 million up for grabs. When no one hit the big jackpot, the winnings grew to $800 million.
diablomag.com
Diablo Dish: Sons of Liberty Alehouse Launches in Livermore
As scooped here a couple of weeks ago, San Leandro’s popular Sons of Liberty Alehouse has indeed opened its second location in downtown Livermore. The new outpost from husband-wife team Tom and Teresa Lawrie kicked off operations over the weekend and will be serving upscale tavern fare like fried brussels sprouts; mac and cheese with gouda, Gruyère, sharp cheddar, and garlic herb breadcrumbs; beer-battered fish and chips; duck carnitas tacos; and more (check out the menus here). A handful of seasonal salads are also on the menu, as well as wine and a robust selection of craft beer and classic and signature cocktails. Also on tap for you weekend brunch warriors: the Livermore location offers full brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with such offerings as a biscuit breakfast sandwich, smoked brisket hash, and chilaquiles rojo with organic corn tortillas (plus a selection of brunch cocktails).
berkeleyside.org
50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
calmatters.network
South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley
Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Powerball ticket matching 5 of 5 numbers sold in Bay Area, worth more than $1.5 million
CHECK YOUR TICKETS! One lucky Powerball player in the Bay Area matched 5 of 5 numbers in Wednesday night's draw to win more than $1.5 million.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
NBC Bay Area
Burlingame Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself Outside Home
A man died outside his Burlingame home Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself, according to Burlingame police. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Stanley Road in Burlingame, police said. A police sergeant told an NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene a man died after "accidentally discharging his firearm" in the driveway while moving items with his family.
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
Half Moon Bay Review
Silvio Joseph Modena Jr.
Silvio Joseph Modena Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of Half Moon Bay, Calif., passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Silvio was born on Aug. 24, 1944, to Norma and Silvio Modena in San Gregorio,...
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
NBC Bay Area
Cargo Train Collides With Big-Rig in Berkeley
A cargo train collided with a big-rig Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley, police said. The collision was reported to police at 12:44 p.m. at the train tracks' intersection with Bancroft Way. No injuries have been reported, police said.
eastcountytoday.net
Traffic Crash Blocking Lanes on Vasco Road Thursday Morning
At 5:30 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash 3-miles south of Camino Diablo on Vasco Road. It was reported that a vehicle had swerved into oncoming traffic causing a t-bone collision with at least two vehicles involved. It’s unknown when the crash scene would be cleared.
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
