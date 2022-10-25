ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

stnonline.com

College Football Player Dies After Being Hit by School Bus

San Jose State football player Camdan McWright died on Friday morning after being hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, reported ESPN News. Officer Mike Lee, who was reportedly authorized to give details of the incident, said the crash took place two blocks from the San Jose State campus. The school bus was reportedly transporting around 14 students and had a green light when it entered an intersection.
SAN JOSE, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Cabrillo Unified will help pave road for school access

At its October meeting, the Cabrillo Unified School District governing board accepted plans to pave a dirt road that connects the Half Moon Bay High School campus to Highway 92. The board gave its approval to the project without discussion. The action also included acceptance of a bid from Andreini...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Sports

Five takeaways about Howard Terminal from Oakland Council Member

Where do things stand with the Athletics' ballpark project at Howard Terminal? Oakland mayoral candidate and District 6 Council Member Loren Taylor spoke with NBC Sports California in a recent interview about what lies ahead. Here are five takeaways from the conversation. There will be no Oakland binding vote on...
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

Diablo Dish: Sons of Liberty Alehouse Launches in Livermore

As scooped here a couple of weeks ago, San Leandro’s popular Sons of Liberty Alehouse has indeed opened its second location in downtown Livermore. The new outpost from husband-wife team Tom and Teresa Lawrie kicked off operations over the weekend and will be serving upscale tavern fare like fried brussels sprouts; mac and cheese with gouda, Gruyère, sharp cheddar, and garlic herb breadcrumbs; beer-battered fish and chips; duck carnitas tacos; and more (check out the menus here). A handful of seasonal salads are also on the menu, as well as wine and a robust selection of craft beer and classic and signature cocktails. Also on tap for you weekend brunch warriors: the Livermore location offers full brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with such offerings as a biscuit breakfast sandwich, smoked brisket hash, and chilaquiles rojo with organic corn tortillas (plus a selection of brunch cocktails).
LIVERMORE, CA
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

South Bay earthquake shakes Tri-Valley

Residents in parts of the Tri-Valley felt the jolt of an earthquake that struck with an epicenter in the South Bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mount Hamilton. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burlingame Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself Outside Home

A man died outside his Burlingame home Thursday morning after he accidentally shot himself, according to Burlingame police. The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Stanley Road in Burlingame, police said. A police sergeant told an NBC Bay Area photographer at the scene a man died after "accidentally discharging his firearm" in the driveway while moving items with his family.
BURLINGAME, CA
Half Moon Bay Review

Silvio Joseph Modena Jr.

Silvio Joseph Modena Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of Half Moon Bay, Calif., passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2022, at his home. He was surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Silvio was born on Aug. 24, 1944, to Norma and Silvio Modena in San Gregorio,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Cargo Train Collides With Big-Rig in Berkeley

A cargo train collided with a big-rig Wednesday afternoon in Berkeley, police said. The collision was reported to police at 12:44 p.m. at the train tracks' intersection with Bancroft Way. No injuries have been reported, police said.
BERKELEY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocking Lanes on Vasco Road Thursday Morning

At 5:30 am Thursday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash 3-miles south of Camino Diablo on Vasco Road. It was reported that a vehicle had swerved into oncoming traffic causing a t-bone collision with at least two vehicles involved. It’s unknown when the crash scene would be cleared.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

