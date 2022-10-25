ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venterra Realty Acquires 216-Unit Apartment Community in Duncanville, Texas

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Venterra Realty has acquired Bella Ruscello, a 216-unit apartment community in Duncanville, a southern suburb of Dallas. Built in 2007, the property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 655 to 1,074 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room with a theater and a paved walking trail. The seller was not disclosed. Venterra plans to implement a value-add program.
De La Vega, StreetLights Break Ground on 27-Acre Mixed-Use Development in North Dallas

DALLAS — Two locally based firms, De La Vega Development and StreetLights Residential, have broken ground on Phase I of The Central, a 27-acre mixed-use project located at the corner of North Haskell Avenue and the Dallas North Tollway. The initial phase comprises a park within the center of the site, development of which will be led by De La Vega, and The Oliver, a 321-unit apartment building that StreetLights will develop in partnership with Mitsui Fudosan America. Both pieces of the project are slated for December 2023 completions. Units at The Oliver will come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge and a dog park. Additional plans for The Central ultimately call for more than 4 million square feet of office, residential and retail/restaurant space, as well as dedicated open green spaces and event areas.
