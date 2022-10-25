Read full article on original website
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
valpo.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
valpo.life
Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program
The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
valpo.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
valpo.life
Porter County to join “Operation Green Light” in support of local veterans
As part of the upcoming Veterans Day, Porter County will participate in Operation Green Light, a national initiative to support veterans and to raise awareness of resources available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families. The national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association...
valpo.life
Injury Attorney Allen visits second-grade classrooms on behalf of United Way Reading Buddies program
Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group has again stepped up to support United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Reading Buddies program, donating more than $22,000 to program logistics and thousands in marketing promotions. The Reading Buddies program is a classroom motivation tool to encourage young students to...
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Andrew Hanaway
Raised in Valparaiso, Indiana, Andrew Hanaway has been positively affecting The Region with his outgoing personality for many years. After spending years in the area, and because of his work ethic, his impact has been all the more widespread and felt. Now working as the Quality Manager for Frazzini, LLC...
valpo.life
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus Presents Salute to Veterans
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Thomas. McNichols, present Salute to Veterans, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster. "The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of...
valpo.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
valpo.life
The Lakes of Valparaiso brings its community together with the board and brush event
The Lakes of Valparaiso apartment complex held a board and brush event on October 25. The board and brush served as one of the monthly events that the Lakes of Valparaiso hold for its residents to bring them together. Jennifer Coleman, community manager for the Lakes of Valparaiso, elaborated more...
valpo.life
Three New Exhibits Open Next Week at Lubeznik Center for the Arts
Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) will host an opening reception for three new art exhibitions, “We Are Us: The Human Condition,” “A Year in Retrospect” and “Lord GOD” on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. “We Are Us: The Human Condition”...
valpo.life
LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP
South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
valpo.life
JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
valpo.life
Fran “Auntie Fran” Gervais: Culver’s employee, bowler, people lover
Long before Fran "Auntie Fran" Gervais was an employee at Culver’s in Valparaiso, she was a guest like every other diner in the restaurant. “As a guest, I would go into Culver’s with my friends on Wednesdays,” she said. After a game of bowling with her senior...
valpo.life
Season Preview: Valpo Basketball Set to Tip Off 2022-23 Slate with Cedarville Exhibition
With the regular season fast approaching, fans will have an opportunity to catch their first glimpse of the 2022-2023 Valparaiso University men’s basketball program on Saturday afternoon. The Beacons will take the court for a noon tip against Cedarville, an exhibition game that is open to the public with...
valpo.life
Duneland Boys & Girls Club Winter Basketball League
The Chesterton Boys & Girls Club is starting registration for their Winter Basketball League. Be part of an organization-wide basketball league that gives members the ultimate basketball league experience, while still focusing on core values such as sportsmanship and fair play! Multiple clubs and organizations will be participating, allowing your child a vast array of competition and fun! This recreational travel league will rotate games days between the Duneland, Valparaiso, South Haven, Portage and Merrillville Clubs. Please call (219) 926-9770 or email Alyssa White, awhite@bgcgreaternwi.org, for more information.
