ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munster, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program

The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
HIGHLAND, IN
valpo.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
HAMMOND, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Andrew Hanaway

Raised in Valparaiso, Indiana, Andrew Hanaway has been positively affecting The Region with his outgoing personality for many years. After spending years in the area, and because of his work ethic, his impact has been all the more widespread and felt. Now working as the Quality Manager for Frazzini, LLC...
VALPARAISO, IN
valpo.life

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus Presents Salute to Veterans

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Thomas. McNichols, present Salute to Veterans, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster. "The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of...
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul

This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP

South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
valpo.life

Duneland Boys & Girls Club Winter Basketball League

The Chesterton Boys & Girls Club is starting registration for their Winter Basketball League. Be part of an organization-wide basketball league that gives members the ultimate basketball league experience, while still focusing on core values such as sportsmanship and fair play! Multiple clubs and organizations will be participating, allowing your child a vast array of competition and fun! This recreational travel league will rotate games days between the Duneland, Valparaiso, South Haven, Portage and Merrillville Clubs. Please call (219) 926-9770 or email Alyssa White, awhite@bgcgreaternwi.org, for more information.
CHESTERTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy