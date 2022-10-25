Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Reported Battery Issues In Germany Accelerate Move To Texas
A new report published by German media outlet Handelsblatt further substantiates earlier claims that Tesla is putting some plans on hold at its new factory in Berlin and shifting those plans to its other new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The plans were specific to upcoming battery production, and now it seems we may have a better idea of what Tesla appears to be planning.
electrek.co
Bosch dives deeper into the EV industry with +$260M electric motor expansion
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, announced Tuesday it will be extending its electric vehicle offerings with a new electric motor expansion at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility. Bosch to build electric motors in Charleston, SC. Bosch says electric motor production began in October, covering around 200,000 square...
Newswest9.com
No, it doesn’t cost between $25-30K to replace most electric vehicle batteries
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity worldwide, with sales doubling in 2021 to a new record of 6.6 million, the International Energy Agency said in May. But some research has shown that it’s more costly to repair an electric vehicle than a gas-powered one. VERIFY reader Donald wants to...
electrek.co
Here’s where the new US EV ‘Battery Belt’ is forming – and why
Since the beginning of 2021, more than 15 new US lithium-ion battery gigafactories or expansions have been announced in a region becoming known as the Battery Belt. Combined, these facilities represent a potential investment of at least $40 billion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. All but one gigafactory exceeds 10 GWh of capacity, and the largest will exceed 40 GWh.
Toyota to produce electric car powered by BYD batteries in China
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) announced on Monday the launch of a small electric sedan, which will be powered by BYD Co (002594.SZ) batteries and will be produced and sold in China.
teslarati.com
Ford teases next-gen EVs as it bids farewell to an ICE staple
Ford Motor Company executives teased the arrival of the automaker’s next-generation electric vehicle projects as it bid farewell to the Ford Fiesta, a staple vehicle in its ICE unit. Ford Model e Europe unit director Martin Sander shared today that the automaker would eliminate the Ford Fiesta from its...
Autoweek.com
2023 Ford Escape Simplifies Lineup, Declutters Interior in Mid-Cycle Refresh
For 2023, the Escape’s front end is new from the base of the windshield forward. LED headlamps are more aggressively styled, and a light bar now stretches the full width. The Escape trim walk has been recast, beginning with the Base trim, then stepping up to Active trim, then the ST-Line (Select and Elite), and then Platinum and Plug-In Hybrid.
constructiontechnology.media
New battery tech added to electric loaders
Finland-based manufacturer Avant Tecno has launched two electric compact loaders equipped with its new battery technology. Presented at the Bauma 2022 construction exhibition currently taking place in Munich, Germany, the Avant e5-27 and Avant e5-13 compact loaders are part of the manufacturer’s e-Series range and are variants its existing e5 machine - which is itself based the diesel powered Avant 500 series machines.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
conceptcarz.com
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Production Begins in North America
• All-new Honda CR-V hybrid features fourth-generation Honda hybrid system. •Honda engine and transmission plants in Ohio play critical roles in launch of new CR-V hybrid producing newly refined Atkinson-cycle engine and fourth-generation hybrid system. •CR-V hybrid production starts in Canada, followed shortly by Indiana and Ohio plants as it...
Good News Network
Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars
A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
Can You Upgrade Your EV’s Battery and Increase Its Range?
This is currently a relatively rare procedure, find out whether your electric vehicle even supports it. The post Can You Upgrade Your EV’s Battery and Increase Its Range? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning With The Big Battery Does 0-60 In Under 4 Sec
The Ford F-150 Lightning is one quick electric pickup truck, but it turns out it is quicker than originally advertised. When the automaker announced the F-150 Lightning's targeted performance specs, it said the 0-60 mph sprint would take around 4.5 seconds when equipped with the Extended Range Battery. Now, Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley has taken to Twitter to announce that the F-150 Lightning with Extended Range Battery needs under 4.0 seconds to complete the benchmark sprint, a half-second improvement.
dcnewsnow.com
US-made Bosch EV motors are going into Rivian trucks
Bosch on Tuesday announced the start of EV motor production at its Charleston, South Carolina, facility, with expansion plans already on deck for 2023. Production began earlier this month in a 200,000-square-foot section of an existing building at the Charleston site, Bosch said in a press release. The assembly area includes production of motor rotors and stators—the main components—as well as final assembly of the motors, according to the company.
notebookcheck.net
Rear Tesla Cybertruck design leaks in a spy video with new taillight group illumination sequence
Tesla recently announced that its Cybertruck electric pickup has moved to the tooling phase in the Texas Gigafactory where the first batches will be built on the way to its 2023 launch. Its battery packs, however, will reportedly be made in Tesla's older Fremont factory which has a facility for the new 4680 cells, then shipped to the Austin plant for assembly.
Houston Chronicle
Electrified Vehicle Sales Set U.S. Record In Q3 2022
Electric vehicle sales are showing no signs of slowing down - hitting another record in the third quarter according to Kelley Blue Book. KBB says more than 200,000 electrified vehicles were sold in the three-month span of Q3 – a first – and far outpacing the rest of the industry in terms of segment sales volumes and share growth.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model Y bodies ready for megacasts at Giga Berlin
Tesla Gigafactory Berlin has started producing Model Y bodies ready for front megacasts and structural battery packs. Tesla gigafactory in Germany is steadily ramping up Model Y production in Europe. Giga Berlin already hit a 2,000-per-week run rate in its Model Y production ramp. In the Q3 2022 Update Letter, Tesla shared its plans to introduce front megacasts and structural battery packs to Giga Berlin production by the end of this year.
Sales of EVs in California Are Up 127% From 2020
The electric revolution has well and truly taken hold in the Golden State. California’s Officer of the Governor announced last week that through October nearly 18 percent of new cars sold within the state have been EVs, according to Electrek. That figure is more than double the percentage that was sold in the state in 2020. The announcement came in the form of a tweet trumpeting the state’s surging EV market. It revealed that 17.7 percent of cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state during the first nine months of this year have been battery-powered vehicles. While an exact sales figure was...
