The electric revolution has well and truly taken hold in the Golden State. California’s Officer of the Governor announced last week that through October nearly 18 percent of new cars sold within the state have been EVs, according to Electrek. That figure is more than double the percentage that was sold in the state in 2020. The announcement came in the form of a tweet trumpeting the state’s surging EV market. It revealed that 17.7 percent of cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state during the first nine months of this year have been battery-powered vehicles. While an exact sales figure was...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO