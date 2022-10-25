Read full article on original website
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
valpo.life
Vale Park Animal Hospital new location virtual tour 2021
Dr. Brent Lakia is here to give you the full, virtual tour of Vale Park Animal Hospital's newest location at 3515 Lake Meade Circle in Valparaiso. Learn more about the new veterinarian office in the detailed article here.
valpo.life
Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City
Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
laportecounty.life
Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte
Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
valpo.life
Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program
The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
valpo.life
Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network
Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
valpo.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium
One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer.
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024
The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
valpo.life
Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class
Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
Deer tries to get into Westmont car dealership before crashing into nursing home next door; 1 hurt
Westmont police said a deer was caught on camera trying to get into a dealership showroom before crashing through the window of a nursing home where at least one person was hurt.
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
blockclubchicago.org
233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program
CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet
Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
