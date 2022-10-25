ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

valpo.life

Board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor joins Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City

Albert Naveed, MD, a board-certified pulmonary and critical care doctor, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and is accepting new patients. Dr. Naveed completed his training at Rawalpindi Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. His residency in internal medicine was at Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his fellowship in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine was at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
valpo.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan City in partnership with Beacon Health. The clinics will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Franciscan Health Legacy Campus, 301 W. Homer St. and from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Michigan City Public Library, 100 E. 4th St.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

Nursing Assistant Honored at Northwest Health – La Porte

Northwest Health – La Porte recently honored Jayme Mahlka, CNA, who provides care on the hospital’s intermediate care unit. Mahlka, a certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Mahlka was nominated by a patient who described her as an extremely hard...
LA PORTE, IN
valpo.life

Congratulations graduates of the United Way Level Up Program

The United Way Level Up Program held its graduation ceremony on October 23 at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland, Indiana. United Way’s Level Up Program strives to teach individuals the skills they need to obtain and retain a career as well as providing financial education training. Adam...
HIGHLAND, IN
valpo.life

Board-certified endocrinologists join Franciscan Physician Network

Board-certified endocrinologists Wafa Dawahir, MD, and Nirmal Nair, MD, have joined the Franciscan Physician Network and are accepting new patients in Munster. Dr. Dawahir received her training at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan, and completed her residency in internal medicine at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her fellowship in endocrinology at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Ill.
MUNSTER, IN
valpo.life

Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul

This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
CROWN POINT, IN
valpo.life

Community Healthcare System to host Heart & Vascular Symposium

One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.
MUNSTER, IN
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Deer jumps through window of nursing home in Westmont

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A deer jumped through a window of a nursing home in Westmont Wednesday. According to the Westmont Fire Department, a large buck entered Westmont Manor Health and Rehab Center, "knocked two people down and headbutted another person." The buck then jumped through the window and left the building. Fire officials said there were no injuries. Officials have not reported the condition of the deer. 
WESTMONT, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024

The Gary Community School Corporation could return to local control in 2024. Emergency manager MGT Consulting outlined a transition plan during a public forum Tuesday, following a meeting with the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. DUAB Executive Director Peter Miller said a new school board could be put in place...
GARY, IN
valpo.life

Purdue University Northwest calls for nominees to 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class

Purdue University Northwest (PNW) is calling for nominations of impactful alumni to be honored in its PNW Alumni Hall of Fame. The PNW Alumni Hall of Fame honors distinguished graduates from any time in the 76-year history of the university’s Hammond and Westville campuses. PNW seeks nominations of alumni who are high-achieving leaders in their fields, involved members of their community, and those who have engaged with PNW well beyond their time as students.
HAMMOND, IN
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
blockclubchicago.org

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet

Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL

