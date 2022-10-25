One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease, and it is the leading cause of death in the United States. But knowledge is power, and it could mean the difference between life and death. Community Healthcare System aims to give Northwest Indiana residents that power through the Heart & Vascular Symposium. Experts in cardiology and cardiovascular care will discuss new interventions and treatments for heart health during this free event from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster.

