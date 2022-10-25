PSP probing Nanticoke infant death

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

State police are investigating the death of a one-month-old baby found inside a Nanticoke home on Monday morning.

A release from the Wilkes-Barre barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police issued Tuesday afternoon stated that the barracks were contacted by the Nanticoke City Police Department to assist in a death investigation at 167 West Green St. in Nanticoke.

The call came in around 10:08 a.m. according to the release, which states that the child, identified by the state police as Avaya Jade Rasmus-Alberto, was found deceased in her bassinet a short time before then.

PSP Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County Detectives Unit are conducting an investigation into the death; that investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.