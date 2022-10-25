Read full article on original website
From Cloud9 to FaZe, here’s every IEM Rio Major CS:GO team ranked
Twenty-four CS:GO teams from all over the world have qualified to play at the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored event of the year, including some of the best squads in the scene. The first Major in Brazil is checking all the right boxes. ESL and Valve increased the prize...
G2 still has VCT Challengers hopes after partnership snub, plans to earn spot in top league
European organization G2 Esports is set to remain in the VALORANT scene despite being denied partnership with developers Riot Games for the Americas international league next year, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. G2 has signed Version1 coach Ian “Immi” Harding to lead the rebuild to compete in the VCT...
Doublelift reportedly in talks with LCS teams for possible return to pro play
It’s been two years since former superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng stepped away from the professional League of Legends scene, but according to recent reports, the legendary marksman might be making a return to the stage. Esports journalist Brieuc Seeger has said the 29-year-old content creator...
Tundra Esports make their own Dota 2 meta and are ready to take TI11
With the TI11 grand finals right around the corner, we have the top four teams going to battle it out for the prestigious Aegis and the right to be called TI champion. So far, every team has been fairly evenly matched, with this year’s tournament throwing a lot of viewer predictions out of the window. When it comes to the current favorite, as time passes, the players and the viewers both are leaning more toward Tundra Esports taking home the big win.
All 8 people with perfect Pick’Ems picked the same teams to advance to Worlds 2022 final
With the semifinals of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship on the horizon, the remaining...
Faker breaks JDG’s ankles after winning crucial 1-vs-1 in Worlds 2022 semifinal
No League of Legends player is more stalwart in one-vs-one scenarios than legendary T1 mid laner...
‘I feel like this is Riot shooting themselves’: LS reacts after popular LFL team fails to join LEC
Over the past few years, French esports organization Karmine Corp has blossomed into the spotlight after its League of Legends division became one of the most popular in Europe. The team was even rumored to be joining the LEC in 2023, but the cards did not manage to fall on their side of the board.
When is the 2023 League of Legends preseason?
It’s no secret League of Legends is an extremely competitive game that’s a source of frustration for many, largely because of what players perceive as an unfair ranking system, teammates intentionally feeding, and small LP gains. To give the League community time to rest between seasons which normally last for nine months, Riot Games introduced the preseason.
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool hits $18 million, but it’s far too late to catch the record
The final day of The International 2022 is here and the reception to the related battle pass content has cooled significantly after initially being bashed. However, that initial reaction along with the lack of content driving sales has led to the TI11 prize pool falling so far behind the pace of previous years that it is now impossible for it to catch up.
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
Iceiceice is the secret star of TI11, and he isn’t even playing Dota
Daryl “iceiceice” Koh couldn’t find the working formula that would get him to The International 2022 this year, but he still made it to the event. Despite being away from the competition, iceiceice has been creating some excellent content for the viewers at TI11, stealing the show from the players whenever he’s on the screen.
How to unlock the Slimline Pro Optic Red Dot Sight in Modern Warfare 2￼
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is full of weapons and attachments players can unlock as they grind the game. However, the attachments and weapons are significantly different in Modern Warfare 2, as weapons share the same attachments if they share the same platform. This can be confusing to the...
Gumayusi’s revenge tour continues as he sends T1 back to the finals at Worlds 2022
Doubters be damned. After spending the majority of the last split on the receiving end of...
Gaben finally welcomed fans to The International 2022, but was it too late?
The International is more than a competition for the best Dota 2 teams in the world. It’s also a tradition that unites new and veteran Dota fans. While the matches have been top-notch in TI11, Valve looked like they forgot about some of the finer details, and they’re currently on the rebound to do right by the fans.
When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details
With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
How to check your K/D ratio and other stats in Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty gamer is only as good as their kill/death ratio. Some players live by their K/D number. If it’s high, they’re happy, and if it’s struggling, then so are they. It’s an important feature for many players to be able to track their stats and see how they’re doing and where they need to improve.
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
How MTG Arena Brothers’ War Golden packs work
An attempt by Wizards of the Coast to improve the MTG Arena economy will launch with The Brothers’ War, featuring booster packs that contain only Rare and Mythic Rare cards. Starting with the digital launch of The Brothers’ War through MTG Arena on Nov. 15, players will have the potential to increase card collections through Golden booster packs. A preview of these booster packs was first revealed by WotC on Oct. 26, featuring the packs within the Mishra pack bundle. It then dropped on Oct. 27 that these Golden booster packs were also available as a reward upon purchasing 10 The Brothers’ War booster packs from the MTG Arena store.
Why is the battle pass not active in Modern Warfare 2?
The seasonal battle pass grind has become a staple in multiplayer games over the past few years, giving players a reason to play the game and unlock content, and return to the game after taking a break for some time. Call of Duty has mastered the seasonal live service model,...
