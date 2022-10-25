With the TI11 grand finals right around the corner, we have the top four teams going to battle it out for the prestigious Aegis and the right to be called TI champion. So far, every team has been fairly evenly matched, with this year’s tournament throwing a lot of viewer predictions out of the window. When it comes to the current favorite, as time passes, the players and the viewers both are leaning more toward Tundra Esports taking home the big win.

1 DAY AGO