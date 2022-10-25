Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Which LCS teams could Doublelift join if he returns to pro play?
The North American League of Legends competitive offseason has only just started, but things are already getting spicy on the rumored roster move front—especially if you’re a fan of the LCS and the league’s old guard of veteran stars. Legendary NA AD carry Doublelift, for example, hasn’t...
dotesports.com
G2 still has VCT Challengers hopes after partnership snub, plans to earn spot in top league
European organization G2 Esports is set to remain in the VALORANT scene despite being denied partnership with developers Riot Games for the Americas international league next year, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. G2 has signed Version1 coach Ian “Immi” Harding to lead the rebuild to compete in the VCT...
dotesports.com
When is the 2023 League of Legends preseason?
It’s no secret League of Legends is an extremely competitive game that’s a source of frustration for many, largely because of what players perceive as an unfair ranking system, teammates intentionally feeding, and small LP gains. To give the League community time to rest between seasons which normally last for nine months, Riot Games introduced the preseason.
dotesports.com
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
dotesports.com
Gumayusi’s revenge tour continues as he sends T1 back to the finals at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Doubters be damned. After spending the majority of the last split on the receiving end of...
dotesports.com
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
dotesports.com
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
dotesports.com
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
dotesports.com
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
dotesports.com
‘I feel like this is Riot shooting themselves’: LS reacts after popular LFL team fails to join LEC
Over the past few years, French esports organization Karmine Corp has blossomed into the spotlight after its League of Legends division became one of the most popular in Europe. The team was even rumored to be joining the LEC in 2023, but the cards did not manage to fall on their side of the board.
dotesports.com
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
dotesports.com
Thunder Awaken loses Darkmago in roster shuffle despite making Dota 2 history at TI11
It appears making Dota 2 history is not enough to keep a team together for more than season, as Thunder Awaken has already lost at least one of its core players that helped the organization set a new South American record at The International 2022. In a post to his...
dotesports.com
Empty mags: Casters and production workers claim they’ve been working ALGS events for free
While the Apex Legends Global Series features millions of dollars in prizes for competitors every year, and Apex as a game has already made billions over its first three years of existence, that money doesn’t trickle down to everyone involved in its competitive scene. Twitter was set alight yesterday when several casters, observers, and other production members of ALGS Challenger Circuit and Preseason Qualifier events revealed that costs for the production and streaming of those tournaments almost always fell to the broadcasters they selected to stream those events.
dotesports.com
Faker breaks JDG’s ankles after winning crucial 1-vs-1 in Worlds 2022 semifinal
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. No League of Legends player is more stalwart in one-vs-one scenarios than legendary T1 mid laner...
dotesports.com
Tundra Esports make their own Dota 2 meta and are ready to take TI11
With the TI11 grand finals right around the corner, we have the top four teams going to battle it out for the prestigious Aegis and the right to be called TI champion. So far, every team has been fairly evenly matched, with this year’s tournament throwing a lot of viewer predictions out of the window. When it comes to the current favorite, as time passes, the players and the viewers both are leaning more toward Tundra Esports taking home the big win.
dotesports.com
Carlos Rodríguez promises comeback if he wins Esports Award
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez wants to make comeback in esports if he wins at the Esports Awards later this year. The former G2 Esports CEO has been nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year, and on Twitter, he said if he “happens to win this” he “promises a comeback.”
dotesports.com
League devs are giving Corki scaling buffs—and it could make him even more oppressive
The changes coming in League of Legends patch 12.21 are small in number, but could have big effects before preseason comes along and blows everything up again. Most notable of the newly-revealed changes are buffs directly to Corki’s scaling, as revealed by balance team lead Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Thursday.
dotesports.com
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
dotesports.com
Rex Regum Qeon releases 2 VALORANT players
One of the VCT Pacific league teams Rex Regum Qeon has parted ways with Filipino players Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero and Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo today following the end of a trialing period for 2023. “It is with a heavy heart to announce that we will be parting...
dotesports.com
Dota 2’s TI11 prize pool hits $18 million, but it’s far too late to catch the record
The final day of The International 2022 is here and the reception to the related battle pass content has cooled significantly after initially being bashed. However, that initial reaction along with the lack of content driving sales has led to the TI11 prize pool falling so far behind the pace of previous years that it is now impossible for it to catch up.
Comments / 0