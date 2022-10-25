Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Cyclones re-energize the run
Iowa State has lost four straight games, all by one score. It's evident that the Cyclones have issues offensively, as the team continues to hold the worst scoring offense in the Big 12. With injuries knocking out the Cyclone backfield, this bye week is just what the Clones might've needed.
KCCI.com
New sculpture installed at Jack Trice Stadium to honor namesake
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University's latest addition honors an athlete known for breaking barriers. A new sculpture, called "Breaking Barriers," was installed on Tuesday at the football stadium named in honor of Jack Trice. Two halves of the concrete and bronze sculpture were connected during the installation. The...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
KCCI.com
DMPS investigates alleged racism and threats against Hoover football team
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Des Moines' Hoover High School football coach claims fans from Council Bluffs' Thomas Jefferson High School threatened his players and used racial slurs after the game Friday night. The Des Moines and Council Bluffs school districts are now looking into the incident. The game was...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Winterset’s Ben Franklin store to close when owners retire
WINTERSET, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Winterset is closing after 83 years. The store is one of the last Ben Franklin's in Iowa. It opened in 1939, when most of the merchandise went for a nickel or a dime. Since its opening it has only had two...
KCCI.com
Iowa CCI calls for end to racial profiling by DMPD in Wednesday meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ending racial profiling by Des Moines police was top of mind for the Iowa CCI on Wednesday. The central Iowa organization called for the police department to be more transparent in their policing. Iowa CCI says Black and brown residents are more likely to be...
KCCI.com
Nevada's Ben Franklin store to close in November
NEVADA, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Nevada has announced that it is closing in mid-November. It is one of the last remaining Ben Franklins in the state and thesecond of the long-time chain that will be closing soon in central Iowa. Manager Sheila Smith says she has...
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
KCCI.com
Car hits man on scooter in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man on a mobility scooter was hit by a car in Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines police tell KCCI that it happened at 6th Avenue and University Avenue around 2 p.m. The driver stayed on scene after the crash. The 58-year-old man who...
ourquadcities.com
John Deere, Iowa State launch demonstration farm
Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems. “Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end...
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
KCCI.com
'Doggone it': Pups banned from Urbandale cemetery after urinating on plots
URBANDALE, Iowa — Dogs are now banned from an Urbandale cemetery after several were seen urinating on burial plots and headstones. McDivitt Grove Cemetery is located at 7001 Meredith Drive. The city council unanimously approved the move last week after a resident raised concerns at a previous meeting. Service...
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
KCCI.com
Snowplow training underway in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — While area hospitals prepare for winter illnesses, the city of Des Moines is getting ready for winter weather. The city started its snowplow training on Monday. It's going on all week at Des Moines Public Works. Last year, our first significant storm wasn't until the...
KCCI.com
The Downtown Farmers' Market is about to turn spooky
DES MOINES, Iowa — Grab your ghouls and your perfect costume because things are getting spooky at the Downtown Farmers' Market this Saturday. The market will wrap up the final Saturday Market of the season with a Halloween theme. You are invited to wear costumes and take part in...
KCCI.com
High winds cause wonky road lines in this Iowa town
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The weather caused a street painting slip-up in Mitchellville. There are new wobbly lines on Northwest Sixth Street. The city said a few weeks ago that the company they hired did the work on a very windy day. Where buildings blocked the wind, the lines are...
