4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
2 Passive Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Dividend stocks generally outperform other asset classes during bear markets. The primary reason is that regular cash distributions help to smooth out market volatility in terms of an equity's total return on capital. Plus, passive income stocks likely benefit from an "oasis effect" during turbulent markets. Dividend stocks, in short, quickly become hot commodities during bear markets because of their perceived safety relative to pure-play growth or value stocks.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings
Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq leads stock surge on huge earnings day
U.S. stocks rose in Tuesday's trading as Wall Street digested and looked ahead to corporate earnings from some of the market’s biggest players. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched higher by 1.3% in midday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) ticked up by 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way up, rising by 2% during midday trading.
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Antero Midstream: Q3 Earnings Insights
Antero Midstream AM reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Midstream beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.19. Revenue was up $6.23 million from the same...
Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q3 Earnings Top, 2022 EPS View Up
Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $4.36 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The bottom line soared 54% year over year. MOH’s total revenues amounted to $7.9 billion, which rose 12.6% year over year in the quarter under review and beat the...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.77 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.21%....
KLA's (KLAC) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1
KLA Corporation KLAC reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share of $7.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. The figure was up 52.2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level year over year and 21.5%, sequentially. Revenues increased 30.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level and 9.6% from the...
Mastercard's (MA) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Better GDV
Mastercard Incorporated MA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry’s revenues amounted to $5.8 billion, which rose 15% year over year in the...
What's in Store for Triton International (TRTN) Q3 Earnings?
Triton International TRTN is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. TRTN has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 7.45%. Let’s see how things are shaping up for...
T-Mobile (TMUS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
T-Mobile (TMUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.55 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -24.53%. A quarter ago,...
