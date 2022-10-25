FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.

