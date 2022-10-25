Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
hogville.net
Hogs place 3 among ESPN’s top 50 transfers
FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren has released the Top 50 transfers in college football with three Razorbacks making the list. Linebacker Drew Sanders (8) heads the group of Hogs on the list. He is followed by defensive end Jordan Domineck (22) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (28). Former Razorback defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. who transferred to LSU in the offseason came in at No. 25.
hogville.net
Pooh Paul, defense preparing for final stretch of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping the bye week has the defense healthier and mentally fresh as they prepare for the final five games of the regular season. Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is sixth on the team with 23 tackles. Paul has 12 solo tackles, three for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry, forced a fumble and recovered one. Sam Pittman has taken notice of Paul’s play.
hogville.net
Bleacher Report projects Hogs to familiar bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
hogville.net
Hoop Hogs notebook: No. 10 Arkansas at No. 12 Texas exhibition game preview, plus multiple recruiting updates
LITTLE ROCK — There are a few chances but no guarantees that 10th-ranked Arkansas will face a nationally ranked team in the first two months of the regular season (November and January), but lo and behold the program is locked into such a battle this weekend when the Razorbacks invade the brand new Moody Center in Austin, Texas, for a tune-up road tilt against the 12th-ranked Texas Longhorns.
hogville.net
No. 10 Arkansas drops D2 Rogers State, 83-49, in exhibition game at BWA on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE — This time the Arkansas Razorbacks handled their business as expected against a visiting Division II exhibition-game opponent, striking fast and ferociously en route to a convincing 83-49 tune-up home victory over Rogers State on Monday at Bud Walton Arena, which was quite a contrast to their comeback from a double-digit deficit for a squeaker three-point exhibition-game win a year ago against DII East Central University.
Comments / 0