Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship Open Challenge: Ronda Rousey (c)...
STARDOM’s Syuri Tops PWI Women’s 150 List – Bianca Belair #2
STARDOM’s Syuri has dispatched of fierce competition to be ranked #1 in the PWI Women’s Top 150 list. The reigning World of STARDOM Champion, Syuri captured the title last December and has retained against former champions including Nanae Takahashi and Momo Watanabe. The write-up from PWI praises Syuri...
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Card – 7 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have the updated lineup for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns...
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
The Updated AEW Full Gear Pay-Per-View Card – 3 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, we now have three matches announced for the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 19th in Newark, New Jersey. You can check out the updated AEW Full Gear 2022 lineup below:. AEW World Championship Match:. Jon Moxley vs....
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
Backstage News On WWE’s Taping Schedule For The Holiday Season
Pwinsider revealed the current schedule for WWE’s television shows in December. Except for December 23, WWE will broadcast live editions of Friday Night SmackDown every week. WWE will broadcast a live episode the previous week before taping the episode on December 23 in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.
WWE NXT Stars Cosplay At Live Event – AJ Lee, She-Hulk, Undertaker & More
The WWE NXT roster was able to have some fun and get in the Halloween spirit at a recent untelevised live event in Florida. At the event in Melbourne, Florida, a Women’s Halloween Battle Royal saw the roster dress up as other wrestlers and those outside the business. Cora...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 28, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 28, 2022!. We open up with The Brawling Brutes making their way out to the ring. Backstage we see The Bloodline hyping up Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Zayn asks to speak with Jey Uso and says that they need to be raising their hands in victory by the time Roman Reigns get to the arena tonight.
PHOTO: WWE NXT Star Dresses Up As AJ Lee At House Show
At Friday’s NXT live event at the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL, WWE held a Halloween Battle Royal for the women’s division. The wrestlers involved all wore fun costumes to celebrate Halloween. That includes Cora Jade, who dressed up as former Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez). She...
Tag Team Match Removed From AEW Rampage, World Title Eliminator Match Gets Added
The card for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage has seen some significant changes. AEW released a video of Wheeler Yuta revealing that he was double-booked for Friday night, as he was initially slated for a tag match with Claudio Castagnoli against 2point0 at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.
News On Logan Paul, Survivor Series, Brock Lesnar, More
A special episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump’ will be taking place on Saturday, November 5 prior to Crown Jewel 2022. The guest for the show is Logan Paul. WWE tweeted out the following preview clip for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Crown Jewel 2022:
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
On next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we’ll see Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville facing off in a No Disqualification match. Additionally, Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio with the Intercontinental Championship on the line will be taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode...
More Mystery Vignettes & Storylines Expected In WWE
Fans can expect to see WWE do more mystery storylines following the success of the “White Rabbit” campaign to build up Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules. The idea is to do more mystery vignettes. Dave Meltzer wrote the following in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: “Paul Levesque had told people even before Wyatt debuted that the type of teases that were being done would be used more often as a facet of storylines and mystery.”
New STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Crowned At NJPW Rumble On 44th Street
We have new STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions. At Friday night’s NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event, the Motor City Machine Guns defeated Aussie Open and Kevin Knight & The DKC to win the gold. The Motor City Machine Guns pinned Knight after a double DVD driver. This marks...
SPOILER: Former WWE Star To Return On Tonight’s SmackDown
Pwinsider is reporting that Tennille Dashwood, aka Emma, is returning to the company on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, Missouri as the person responding to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood originally signed with WWE in 2011 before being let go in...
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
Mick Foley Says CM Punk “Lifted People’s Games”
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared some positive comments about CM Punk amid rumors of his departure from AEW. Punk has been suspended from AEW since the All Out fight and it is believed the promotion will buy out the remainder of his contract. Speaking on the latest...
