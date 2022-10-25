Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
SJU Wins Season Opener at UW-River Falls, 3-1
RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Saint John's hockey scored three unanswered goals to win its 2022-23 season opener with a 3-1 score over Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Hunt Arena. Valentino Passarelli gave UWRF (1-1 overall) a 1-0 lead 4:07 into the game, but freshman defenseman Mason Campbell...
gojohnnies.com
SJU Finishes Second at MIAC Cross Country Championships
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Saint John's cross country finished second out of 11 teams at the 2022 MIAC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Highland 9 Golf Course in St. Paul. No. 14 St. Olaf won the conference title with 32 points, followed by SJU (59), Carleton (78) and Macalester (152).
gojohnnies.com
Underclassmen Lead SJU in Dual Loss to DII St. Cloud State
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's won two events and totaled 11 top-three finishes in a 189-73 loss to Division II St. Cloud State on Friday, Oct. 28, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. The dual meet consisted of swimming events only. Sophomore Carter Larson (Sartell, Minn./Sartell-St. Stephen) won the 200-yard...
gojohnnies.com
SJU Drops Regular-Season Finale, Earns Sixth Seed in MIAC Playoffs
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Saint John's soccer ended its regular-season schedule with a 2-0 loss at Carleton on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bell Field. Despite the loss, SJU (7-6-3, 4-5-1 MIAC) earned its 12th trip to the MIAC Playoffs and ninth in the last 10 seasons thanks to wins by Bethel (vs. Augsburg) and St. Scholastica (vs. Saint Mary's) Saturday afternoon. The Johnnies ended the conference schedule in a three-way tie Augsburg and St. Scholastica for sixth place in the MIAC standings and won the tie-breaker due to their 1-0-1 record against the Auggies and Saints.
willmarradio.com
Cardinals season ends at Marshall
(Marshall, MN)--The Willmar Cardinals lost to Marshall on the road Saturday night with a final score of 24-13. The first score of the game came with 4:08 left in the first half when Marshall got a touchdown on a 9 yard quarterback keeper to take the lead 7-0. Willmar followed that with a scoring drive of their own at the 2:31 mark in the second quarter with a Ramero Trevino rushing touchdown. The Cardinals missed the ensuing extra point and went to halftime down 10-6.
KEYC
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
gophersports.com
Gophers Score Three in the Third to Down the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Gopher Women's hockey team battled back to knock off No. 1 Ohio State 4-2 at OSU Ice Arena on Friday night. Minnesota (7-0-0) got on the board first for the sixth time this season after a point shot from freshman defender Nelli Laitinen found its way to the back of the net. Ohio State (8-1-0) tallied two late goals in the second period to put the Gophers behind after two periods for the first time this season. The Maroon and Gold responded 19 seconds into the third with a goal from Taylor Heise. Sophomore Peyton Hemp banked in a shot from behind the red line to give Minnesota the lead with 9:51 remaining. After dominant offensive zone pressure throughout the third, it was Abigail Boreen who pounced on a loose puck to give Minnesota the decisive two-goal lead late in regulation.
willmarradio.com
Gopher Football Hosts Rutgers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota Golden Gophers football hosts Rutgers today in Big 10 play. The Gophers have lost three in a row after a 4-0 start, and are 1-3 in conference play. It's unknown if quarterback Tanner Morgan will play or not. Morgan was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Illinois. Rutgers is 4-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference -- their overall record of 4-3 represents the latest in the season the Scarlet Knights have had a winning record since 2014. Kickoff is at 2:30 this afternoon.
Sartell Upsets Sauk Rapids-Rice To Advance To Section Title Game
The Sartell Sabres are headed to the Section 8AAAAA Championship after upsetting top seed Sauk Rapids-Rice 15-14 Saturday afternoon in Sauk Rapids. After a scoreless first quarter, the Storm got on the board first with a two yard touchdown run from quarterback Keegan Patterson with 9:16 left in the second quarter. Patterson's plunge capped an 11 play drive that started on the Sabres' 44 yard line.
Minnesota Gophers Basketball: Jamison Battle Undergoes Successful Surgery; Listed Week-to-Week
University of Minnesota men's basketball junior forward Jamison Battle underwent a successful minor foot surgery today and is listed as week-to-week following the procedure. The Golden Gophers host St. Olaf in an exhibition game on Nov. 2 and open the regular season at home on Nov. 7 against Western Michigan.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 28th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 14 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
athleticbusiness.com
Watch: New Forest Lake Athletic Facility Stadium, Field, More
Take a look at the athletic improvements at the Forest Lake Sports Center Fieldhouse Arena in Forest Lake, Minn. Designed by Larson Engineering, improvements include the new athletic stadium, softball/multipurpose field, track and field events, concession stand, storage shed and stormwater management.
Twin Cities meteorologist returns to Jeopardy! for Tournament of Champions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on June 14, 2022. Question: The Minnesota National Weather Service meteorologist returning to Jeopardy! for the Tournament of Champions. Answer: Eric Ahasic!. After winning six games in a row and bagging more than $160,000 during...
Minnesota State Patrol adding support ahead of weekend
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol announced that there will be extra staffing and security added ahead of the upcoming busy weekend. With various Halloween events going on in addition to Vikings, Timberwolves, and University of Minnesota football home games, additional staffing will be assigned to the metro area. An increased state trooper presence will also be in place in order to "combat dangerous driving, street racing and other calls for assistance," according to a press release.
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
St. Nicholas Wasn’t Always Where it is Now in Central MN
St. Nicholas is an unincorporated community in Luxemburg Township in Stearns County. The community is south of Cold Spring, west of Marty and north of Watkins. St. Nicholas falls within the ROCORI school district. I talked with longtime St. Nicholas residents Shirley Lutgen and Vern Hennen. Lutgen grew up in...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
twincitieslive.com
Jellybean and Julia’s
It’s TCL in your town week and today we take a look at a delicious BBQ joint called, “Jellybean and Julia’s,” located in Anoka, Minnesota. TCL reporter, Kristin Haubrich, takes us to check out what this husband and wife team are cooking up. For more information, click here to check out their website.
lakesarearadio.net
Former Little Falls Priest Accused of Inappropriate Behavior
(KNSI) – A St. Cloud priest has been put on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior. The Diocese says questions and concerns regarding potential actions by Father Joe Herzing were recently brought to the attention of church officials. Father Herzing served at Christ Church Newman Center on St. Cloud State University’s Campus and St. Anthony of Padua church in St. Cloud.
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization
Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
