CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.

CONWAY, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO