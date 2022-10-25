ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

live5news.com

Newly released interview with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer reveals callous pre-planning, history of threats, abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time we’re hearing the moments the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer told investigators she thought her boyfriend had something to do with the teen’s disappearance. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office released evidence from Raymond Moody’s case, which includes 2011...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Carjacking prompts lockdown at Conway Medical Center near CCU, suspect wanted

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities responded Thursday morning to a carjacking that happened near the campus of Coastal Carolina University. CCU sent an alert at around 10:15 a.m. regarding the activity on Clemson Road. The school sent an all-clear alert at around 11:40 a.m. saying that law enforcement had left the area and there was no threat to the campus.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Southwest adds non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Southwest is adding non-stop flights to Denver from Myrtle Beach beginning next summer, according to Myrtle Beach International Airport. The new flight will be available on Saturdays beginning June 10, according to the airport. “We are thrilled to offer customers more nonstop options for reaching Denver this summer,” Director of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Market Common Publix sets grand opening date

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A date has now been set for the grand opening of a new Publix location in the Grand Strand. Publix will open in the new Coventry Marketplace on Wood Duck Drive on Nov. 30 at 7 a.m. It would be the seventh Publix location along...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

