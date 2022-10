The Johnnie soccer team hosts St. Scholastica at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Haws Field. – Live Stats/Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's (6-5-3, 3-4-1 MIAC) suffered a 2-1 loss to Macalester on Saturday (Oct. 22) in Collegeville. Following a scoreless first half, Branko Sciortino gave the Scots the lead with a penalty kick 3:05 after halftime and made it a 2-0 advantage 4:24 later.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO