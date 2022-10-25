Read full article on original website
Ruth M. Lessard
Ruth M. Lessard 74, of Prairie du Chien passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born on July 19, 1948, in Prairie du Chien the daughter of Charles and Roselyn (Shulka) Stram. Ruth attended Prairie du Chien high school. She married Louie Lessard on Sept. 12, 1966, at St Gabriel’s Church in Prairie du Chien and later divorced. Ruth was employed by the 3M Company for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed embroidering, cross stitching, and was an avid fisherwoman. Ruth would even snag a bull frog. Just like her mother Rose, she was a dedicated Milwaukee Brewer fan. Most of all Ruth, loved spending time with her family.
Johnathan Sanborn Manalli
Johnathan Sanborn Manalli, 63, of Prairie du Chien, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien. Johnathan was born Dec. 28, 1958 to Gilbert James and Carol Genevieve (Sanborn) Manalli in Ripon. He graduated high school in France. Johnathan proudly joined and served in the United States Army. Throughout the years, Johnathan owned and operated a Martial Arts School, was a Tae Quon Do instructor, and worked as a Surveillance Operator at the Casino Queen in Marquette, Iowa. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels, playing World of Warcraft, and had a passion for martial arts. He also liked watching Harry Potter movies and was a big Star Trek fan. Johnathan’s favorite holiday was Halloween, as he loved to decorate for it.
Shane William Hazen
Shane William Hazen, 49, of Prairie du Chien, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at his home. Shane was born May 25, 1973 to William “Bill” and Marge (Salmon) Hazen in Prairie du Chien. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1991. Shane was united in marriage with Judy Shepard in 1992. Three children were born to this union. They later divorced. Through out the years, Shane worked for Design Homes, Hazen Installation, and most recently at La Crosse Brewery. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Prairie du Chien Country Club. He also enjoyed bag competitions, darts, bowling, karaoke, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and playing Punch Out with his brothers, and Ark with his children. Shane participated in the Colgate Country Showdown that led him to tying for first at the Milwaukee State Fair. Shane was an active fisherman and hunter and liked watching and feeding the birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
