Shane William Hazen, 49, of Prairie du Chien, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at his home. Shane was born May 25, 1973 to William “Bill” and Marge (Salmon) Hazen in Prairie du Chien. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1991. Shane was united in marriage with Judy Shepard in 1992. Three children were born to this union. They later divorced. Through out the years, Shane worked for Design Homes, Hazen Installation, and most recently at La Crosse Brewery. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Prairie du Chien Country Club. He also enjoyed bag competitions, darts, bowling, karaoke, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and playing Punch Out with his brothers, and Ark with his children. Shane participated in the Colgate Country Showdown that led him to tying for first at the Milwaukee State Fair. Shane was an active fisherman and hunter and liked watching and feeding the birds. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO