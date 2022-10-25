Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Fall anime 2022 available this season. Let us know which 2022 Fall anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!

3 DAYS AGO