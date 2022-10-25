Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
IGN
New Anime to Watch Fall 2022
Battle royale soccer, chainsaws for hands, and a kickass Substitute Shinigami are just some of what you can expect this fall anime season. There's a new stacked season of anime to check out this Fall like the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Season 6, and part 2 of the lovable Spy X Family. We're also seeing the return of Bleach after almost a decade with the final arc, The Thousand-Year Blood War. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment. Don't forget to stick to the end of the video to see the list of Fall anime 2022 available this season. Let us know which 2022 Fall anime you're looking forward to in the comments below!
otakuusamagazine.com
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime Adaptation Revealed
Kai Ikada’s Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! manga—known as Dosanko Gyaru Hanamaramenkoi in Japan—is officially coming to the screen. An anime adaptation has been revealed for the series, with Ayane Sakura (Ochako Uraraka in My Hero Academia) to provide the voice of protagonist Minami Fuyuki. The adaptation...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases First Light Novel in the U.S.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its manga some time ago, but that doesn't mean its heroes have been laid to rest. The franchise lives on thanks to Demon Slayer's hugely popular anime, and of course, the series has several light novel translations in the works. So at last, fans will be happy to hear the series' first light novel is now available stateside.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man English Dub Launches First Episode: Watch
Chainsaw Man's popularity has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the arrival of Studio MAPPA's anime adaptation, and luckily for fans who mostly watch anime via English dubs, the first English episode has made its way online. With the premiere episode giving fans a brutally tragic origin story for the shonen hero Denji, as he works to pay off his father's debts while meeting with the adorable Pochita, aka the Chainsaw Devil, expect plenty of newcomers to dive into this devilish world.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Marks Ichigo With New Title
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has thrown fans right into the thick of things as it adapts the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and the newest episode has teased how big of a threat the Quincies see Ichigo Kurosaki as! The first couple of episodes of the new series have been spent reintroducing Ichigo and his group of friends to anime, but have also revealed that there's a brand new threat making their moves on both Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society. As fans soon discovered, however, this new enemy is actually quite familiar to Ichigo and the others.
otakuusamagazine.com
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Spring 2023
Yukito Kishiro’s Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle manga previously took a break back in June 2021 and returned two months later in August. Now it’s looking to take some more time off, with this year’s 22nd issue of Kodansha’s Evening magazine announcing that the series will be on hiatus until spring 2023.
ComicBook
Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.
ComicBook
Mashle Shares Close Look at Mash's Design for the Anime
Mashle: Magic and Muscles is gearing up for its full anime debut coming next year, and the series has shared a closer look at its main hero, Mash Burndead's character design for the new series! Hajime Komoto's original manga series might be in the middle of its final arc as everyone fights for their lives against the final group of villains, but the franchise is getting ready to break out with its own anime coming early next year. It's been a while since we have gotten to see more of the anime in the works, but that's beginning to change.
dexerto.com
Moon Knight Season 2: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight Season 2, from a possible release date, to cast, plot, and more details. Six years after starring in X-Men: Apocalypse, Oscar Isaac made his MCU debut in Moon Knight, a violent show of gods and monsters that left fans craving more from the titular hero.
‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming
The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.
ComicBook
Naruto: Where Do the Akatsuki Rank Amongst Shonen's Best Villains?
Naruto has thrown countless villains at the ninjas that make up Konoha's population, though perhaps none have stuck out more than the Akatsuki, the rogue band of ninjas that sought to change the world to benefit themselves. While the Akatsuki were defeated during the events of Naruto: Shippuden, to be eventually replaced by the Kara Organization, fans have shared their love of the ninja antagonists while debating whether the villains have become the greatest team in the history of anime villainy.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Manga to End on November 2
It’s hard to believe, but the end of the Kaguya-sama: Love is War manga is quite literally right around the corner! Aka Akasaka’s best-selling series first launched in May 2015, and it will officially conclude in the next issue of Weekly Young Jump magazine, which goes on sale in Japan on November 2.
Dark Souls Fans Furious About Discontinued Online Play
Sorrow ahead. Be wary of death. One of the biggest titles in the "Dark Souls" franchise's venerable PC lineup is losing its online support for good. After roughly nine months with online features deactivated, the "Dark Souls" team announced that "Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition" — the original PC release of the first game in the series — will permanently remain an offline experience.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Artist Shows Love to Mirko in New Sketch
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might have ended its long run earlier this Spring, but the artist has been showing his love to the pro heroes with a fun new sketch of Mirko and Ryukyu shared with fans! My Hero Academia's world is so big at this point that even series creator Kohei Horikoshi can't really tackle every intriguing aspect of it. Thankfully fans got to see a whole new side of the hero world with a special prequel series taking place a few years before the events of the main series. It introduced a new character who had surprising interactions with the main series' heroes.
Meet the Romantic Killer cast: who's who in the Netflix anime series
Here's all the major voice actors in the Romantic Killer cast.
dexerto.com
Can you play Call of Duty on Nintendo Switch?
Most Call of Duty games are on plenty of platforms and try to be available to the masses. But can you play Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch? We have all the answers. Call of Duty is a fantastically popular franchise with over 19 titles to its name and plenty more on the horizon. However, with all of its success, many players have been wondering if it’s available to enjoy on the Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0